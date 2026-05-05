YEA Sends New Cohort to UAE in Hospitality Push

The Youth Employment Agency (YEA) has dispatched a fresh group of Ghanaian youth to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) under its Labour Exchange Programme, placing them in hospitality roles with international fast-food brands including KFC, Pizza Hut, and Hardee’s on two-year contracts.

The deployment, preceded by a pre-departure orientation held in Accra, marks the latest phase of a government-backed drive to channel Ghanaian youth into structured overseas employment as part of broader efforts to address persistent domestic unemployment.

YEA Chief Executive Officer Malik Basintale used the orientation to stress conduct and professional standards, urging participants to respect the operational rules of their host employers while pursuing personal and career growth. He added that the agency would maintain regular communication with beneficiaries throughout the contract period to ensure welfare and compliance with agreed terms.

The Labour Exchange Programme forms part of YEA’s expanding Work Abroad initiative, designed to create regulated international job opportunities for Ghanaian youth. The programme was formally repositioned and relaunched earlier in 2025, with the Ministry of Labour, Jobs and Employment describing it as a legal pathway for workers in hospitality, transportation, agriculture, and construction to secure employment abroad, backed by formal agreements between Ghana and destination countries to protect the rights of Ghanaian workers.

KFC, Pizza Hut, and Hardee’s in the UAE are operated by Americana Restaurants, one of the largest restaurant operators in the Middle East and North Africa region, with a presence spanning more than 50 countries.

Officials have framed overseas placements as a tool for skills acquisition and remittance generation, though analysts note that the long-term value of such programmes depends on how effectively workers are protected abroad and reintegrated upon their return.