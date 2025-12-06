Ghana Drawn Against England, Croatia and Panama in Group L for 2026 World Cup

Ghana’s Black Stars will face England, Croatia and Panama in Group L of the 2026 FIFA World Cup following Friday’s draw in Washington, marking a challenging but navigable path for the West African side at the expanded 48-team tournament.

The draw, conducted at the John F. Kennedy Centre for the Performing Arts, sets up compelling encounters for Ghana’s fifth World Cup appearance. The Black Stars, ranked 72nd globally in the November FIFA rankings, enter as the lowest-ranked team in their group but with a history of defying expectations on football’s biggest stage.

England, ranked fourth in the world, will meet Ghana on June 23 in either Boston or Toronto, marking the first World Cup meeting between the two nations. The Three Lions, managed by Thomas Tuchel and featuring a squad of Premier League regulars, are widely considered among the tournament favourites.

Former Ghana captain Asamoah Gyan described the group as tricky but expressed confidence in the team’s ability to advance, urging supporters to remain optimistic as preparations intensify. Gyan, who represented Ghana at three World Cups between 2006 and 2014, remains Africa’s leading scorer in World Cup history with six goals.

Croatia, the 2018 World Cup runners-up and 2022 semi-finalists, represent another formidable obstacle. The Europeans sit 10th in FIFA’s rankings and bring extensive tournament experience, though several key players from their veteran core are expected to phase out by 2026. Ghana last faced Croatia at a World Cup qualifier stage, though never in the tournament proper.

Panama, ranked 30th and returning to the World Cup for the first time since 2018, complete the group. The CONCACAF side are known for their physical approach and tactical discipline, qualities that could influence the qualification race from Group L.

Ghana will open their campaign against Panama on June 17 before facing England six days later and closing the group stage against Croatia on June 27. Venues and kickoff times are expected to be confirmed on Saturday, though matches will be split between stadiums in the United States and Canada.

The 2026 format introduces significant changes from previous editions. The tournament expands from 32 to 48 teams across 12 groups of four, with matches spread across 16 host cities in the United States, Mexico and Canada. The top two teams from each group will qualify automatically for the knockout stage, alongside the eight best third-placed sides, creating a newly introduced round of 32.

For Ghana, the expanded format offers additional pathways to progression. The Black Stars reached the knockout rounds in their first two World Cup appearances in 2006 and 2010, including a memorable quarter-final run in South Africa, but failed to advance beyond the group stage in 2014 and 2022.

The current squad, led by coach Otto Addo, features attacking talent in Mohammed Kudus and the experience of Jordan Ayew and Thomas Partey in midfield. Analysts suggest Ghana’s success will hinge on securing early points against Panama, maintaining defensive organisation against European opposition, and capitalising on quick transitions.

Social media reactions from Ghanaian supporters reflected a mix of confidence and rivalry, with many viewing the England fixture as carrying historical significance. Some fans expressed belief that Group L remains open, arguing none of the opponents present an overwhelming threat.

The tournament kicks off on June 11, 2026, at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City and concludes on July 19 at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey. The final will feature the first-ever World Cup halftime show as part of FIFA’s efforts to expand the tournament’s entertainment appeal.

Ghana entered the draw from Pot 4, meaning a challenging path was expected. The Ghana Football Association is anticipated to announce preparation plans, including international friendlies and training camps, in the coming weeks as the countdown to the tournament intensifies.

With determination and the right preparation, Ghana’s youthful squad has a realistic opportunity to advance from Group L and make a statement on the world stage once again.