STEM And TVET: Africa’s Path To Transformation

Source: Kofi Yesu

The Founder and President of Molex Foundation Africa, Dr. Patrick Essien (PhD)—a distinguished STEM advocate, TVET expert, environmental and space scientist, senior lecturer, and entrepreneur—proudly participated in the 5th Istanbul Education Summit, organized by the Turkish MAARIF Foundation under the inspiring theme “Healing the World Through Education.”

The summit brought together global educators, policymakers, innovators, and thought leaders united in their mission to shape a more peaceful, humane, and transformative world through education.

In a compelling interview, Dr. Essien issued a powerful call to action, urging nations—especially developing countries—to prioritize STEM and TVET education as the backbone of socio-economic transformation. He cautioned that without deliberate investment in science, technology, engineering, mathematics, and technical skills, Africa risks being left behind in the rapidly advancing global digital and industrial revolution.

Dr. Essien also emphasized the critical role of women and girls in driving innovation. He highlighted persistent barriers limiting their participation in STEM and TVET fields and passionately advocated for inclusive, gender-balanced education systems.

He appealed to summit leaders, development partners, governments, and global institutions to support African nations in expanding opportunities, building learning infrastructure, and empowering young girls to rise as leaders, creators, and problem-solvers.

“If we are truly committed to healing the world, then we must begin by healing educational inequality,” Dr. Essien remarked.

“STEM and TVET are not merely academic pathways; they are tools for liberation, innovation, and sustainable development. When we empower a girl, we transform a generation.”

His message resonated deeply across the summit, reinforcing Molex Foundation Africa’s mission to drive equitable education, unlock talent, and prepare young Africans—especially girls—to lead boldly in a rapidly evolving world.