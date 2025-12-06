Jesse Lingard to Leave FC Seoul After Two-Year Spell in South Korea

Former England international Jesse Lingard will leave FC Seoul at the end of December after both parties agreed to terminate his contract, bringing an end to a productive two-year stint in South Korea’s top division.

The 32-year-old attacking midfielder, who joined the K League side in February 2024 following his release from Nottingham Forest, will play his final match for Seoul on December 10 against Melbourne City in the AFC Champions League Elite. The club confirmed the departure on Thursday following what both sides described as positive discussions about Lingard’s future.

Lingard made 66 appearances for FC Seoul across all competitions, scoring 18 goals and providing 10 assists. His arrival in South Korea was viewed as one of the most high-profile signings in K League history, with the former Manchester United player bringing substantial Premier League pedigree and international experience to the Asian competition.

The midfielder helped Seoul finish fourth in the K League during his first season, securing qualification for the AFC Champions League. However, the club experienced a decline in the recently concluded 2024-25 campaign, finishing sixth in the 12-team league despite Lingard’s continued contributions.

In a statement shared on social media, Lingard expressed gratitude for his time in Seoul and acknowledged the difficulty of his decision to move on. He praised the club’s atmosphere and the support he received from fans throughout his tenure.

Seoul officials confirmed they had pursued an extension to Lingard’s contract but ultimately respected his wish to seek a new challenge. The club’s statement praised Lingard’s impact both on and off the pitch, describing him as a transformative figure for Korean football.

The K League side highlighted Lingard’s unique contribution to the league’s profile and said his presence had significantly enhanced the club’s brand value and prestige. Seoul noted that Lingard had become a symbol not just for the club but for the entire K League, serving as captain and demonstrating consistent dedication throughout his spell.

Lingard’s move to Seoul came after a difficult period at Nottingham Forest, where he made only 20 appearances during the 2022-23 season before being released. The Korea move represented his first experience playing football outside England, following a career that had taken him to Leicester City, Birmingham City, Brighton, Derby County and West Ham United on loan spells alongside his long association with Manchester United.

The Warrington-born player spent 22 years with United, progressing through the academy from age seven before making 232 appearances for the first team. He won the FA Cup, League Cup and Europa League during his time at Old Trafford, scoring important goals in cup finals including the winner against Crystal Palace in the 2016 FA Cup final.

Lingard earned 32 caps for England between 2016 and 2021, scoring six goals for the national team. He was part of the squad that reached the semi-finals of the 2018 World Cup in Russia under Gareth Southgate, though he missed selection for the delayed Euro 2020 tournament.

His performances during a successful loan spell at West Ham United in the second half of the 2020-21 season earned him a recall to the England squad, but opportunities at international level dried up following his departure from Manchester United in 2022.

Lingard’s next destination remains unclear. At 32, the midfielder becomes a free agent and will be able to negotiate with clubs from any league without a transfer fee. His experience in high-level European competition and proven ability to adapt to a different footballing culture in South Korea may attract interest from clubs seeking an experienced attacking player.

FC Seoul will begin preparations for the 2026 season without one of their most recognizable players. The club must now identify a replacement capable of filling both the on-field void and the commercial appeal Lingard brought to the organization during his two years in the capital.

The midfielder thanked Seoul supporters for their passion and described his Korean adventure as an unforgettable experience he would always value. His final appearance at Seoul World Cup Stadium on December 10 will close a chapter that brought significant attention to Korean football and demonstrated that former Premier League players can still make meaningful contributions outside Europe’s major leagues.