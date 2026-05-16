Ghana Declares May 27 Eid-Ul-Adha Public Holiday

Ghana’s Ministry of the Interior has announced that Wednesday, May 27, 2026, will be observed as a statutory public holiday nationwide to commemorate Eid-Ul-Adha, the Festival of Sacrifice.

Interior Minister Muntaka Mohammed-Mubarak signed and issued the directive on Friday, May 15, calling on the general public, businesses and institutions to recognise the day accordingly.

“Wednesday, 27th May 2026, marks Eid-Ul-Adha, which is a Statutory Public Holiday,” the statement read.

Eid-Ul-Adha is one of the most significant occasions in the Islamic calendar. Muslims worldwide mark it with communal prayers, the symbolic sacrifice of livestock and acts of charity, observing the Prophet Ibrahim’s willingness to submit to God’s command. Families gather, meat is shared with those in need, and communities reflect in a spirit of gratitude and generosity.

Ghana formally recognises Eid-Ul-Adha as a national holiday, affirming the country’s commitment to religious inclusion and the meaningful place of its Muslim population within national life.

The public, employers and government institutions are urged to take note and make the necessary arrangements ahead of the date.