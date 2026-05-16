Ghana’s Central Bank Repair Bill Raises Fiscal Questions

Ghana’s government has pledged to restore the Bank of Ghana’s (BoG) severely eroded balance sheet by 2032, setting in motion what analysts say could become one of the country’s most expensive post-crisis financial repair exercises.

Finance Minister Dr. Cassiel Ato Baah Forson confirmed the commitment this week, citing the need to preserve monetary policy independence and rebuild price stability after years of aggressive inflation-fighting left the central bank in deep negative equity.

The BoG’s negative equity position widened from GH¢61.32 billion at the start of 2026 to GH¢96.28 billion by year-end. Operating losses of GH¢15.63 billion, combined with GH¢19.32 billion in other comprehensive income losses, drove the deterioration.

The root cause is the financial toll of macroeconomic repair. For years the BoG raised interest rates sharply and conducted large-scale open market operations to absorb excess liquidity, cool inflation and steady the cedi. Those interventions worked, but carried a steep internal price.

The logic is straightforward. To drain liquidity, the BoG issues short-term instruments and pays high interest to commercial banks and investors, while earnings on many of its own assets remain comparatively lower. That persistent gap generates mounting losses.

An amended legal framework now includes an automatic recapitalisation mechanism requiring government to inject capital whenever the BoG’s equity falls below required thresholds. Dr. Forson framed the provision as essential to protecting monetary credibility.

“The government is committed to fully capitalising the central bank,” he said.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has endorsed the approach, incorporating it into Ghana’s debt sustainability framework within its post-crisis recovery programme. IMF Resident Representative Ruben Atoyan noted that central bank losses of this scale are not unusual during periods of severe macroeconomic adjustment.

Economists, however, caution that recapitalisation may ultimately require public borrowing, direct fiscal transfers or asset restructuring — each with its own cost. With Ghana still managing competing demands across infrastructure, healthcare and education, the six-year timeline faces real scrutiny.

If inflation proves persistent or interest rates remain elevated beyond current projections, the BoG’s losses could deepen further before any meaningful recovery takes hold, potentially widening the final recapitalisation bill before 2032 arrives.

Government officials counter that inaction carries greater danger, arguing that a structurally weakened central bank would erode investor confidence and leave the country less equipped to weather future economic shocks.

The BoG remains central to Ghana’s effort to exit its IMF-supported programme, anchor inflation expectations and stabilise the cedi. How the recapitalisation is ultimately financed and how quickly, will likely shape economic policy far beyond the target date.