Ghana Fuel Prices Rise Across All Products Today

Ghanaian consumers face higher costs at the pump from today, Saturday May 16, 2026, as petrol, diesel and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) prices all increase in the new pricing window, according to projections from the Chamber of Oil Marketing Companies.

The Chamber’s outlook puts petrol between GHS 15.42 per litre, diesel at GHS 17.83 per litre and LPG at GHS 17.10 per kilogramme. Petrol is projected to rise between 5.29% and 7.30%, diesel by up to 7.30% and LPG by approximately 3%.

The Chamber attributed the increases to higher international petroleum product prices and continued pressure on the cedi. Ghana’s local currency slipped from GHS 11.2057 to GHS 11.3133 against the US dollar, a 0.95% depreciation, with year-to-date losses against major trading currencies now standing at 7.8%.

Global crude oil prices eased marginally in mid-May, edging from $113.80 to $112.07 per barrel, but the market remains elevated. Supply disruptions tied to restricted shipments through the Strait of Hormuz have tightened global energy supply and kept prices under sustained pressure.

Government has maintained a partial intervention aimed at cushioning consumers, particularly on diesel. The latest projections suggest that support will not fully absorb the combined effect of rising import costs and currency depreciation, leaving consumers to bear a meaningful share of the adjustment.

A spot check of oil marketing companies (OMCs) conducted on Friday evening revealed wide price variations across the sector ahead of today’s adjustment.

Shell quoted petrol at GHS 14.36 per litre and diesel at GHS 16.64, while TotalEnergies priced petrol at GHS 14.13 and diesel at GHS 18.50. Goil and StarOil both listed petrol at GHS 13.25, with diesel at GHS 15.66 and GHS 15.55 respectively. At the lower end, Petrosol posted petrol at GHS 11.98 and diesel at GHS 12.98, Unicorn at GHS 11.95 and GHS 12.89, and Bloom at GHS 11.89 and GHS 12.69. IBM quoted the lowest prices in the check at GHS 10.56 for petrol and GHS 11.76 for diesel.

The spread across OMCs reflects differences in sourcing costs, credit arrangements and margins within the downstream sector, giving cost-conscious consumers some room to compare before filling up.