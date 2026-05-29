Cambodia Deportation Notice Targeting Africans Is Fake

CORRECTION AND CLARIFICATION: NewsGhana earlier published a report on a notice purportedly issued by Cambodia’s General Department of Immigration ordering African nationals to leave the country by 31 May 2026 or face arrest and heavy fines. Ghana’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Cambodian authorities have now confirmed that notice was fabricated. We retract the earlier report and apologise to our readers.

Ghana’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has confirmed that a widely circulated notice claiming Cambodia ordered African nationals to leave the country by 31 May 2026 or face imprisonment and an $8,000 fine is fake, following direct diplomatic engagement with Cambodian authorities.

The Ministry said it had become aware of a fabricated circular circulating on both social and traditional media platforms, purportedly issued by Cambodian immigration authorities, and following diplomatic engagements with the relevant Cambodian authorities, confirmed that the document was fraudulent and had not been issued by any official institution in Cambodia.

Cambodia’s General Department of Immigration issued its own press clarification, specifically referencing websites that carried reports headlined “Cambodia Orders Africans with Expired Immigration Waivers to Leave by May 31, 2026,” and stated that the information published on those websites is completely untrue.

Foreign Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa urged the public to disregard the document and warned against circulating unverified information capable of causing fear and anxiety among affected persons and their families.

The ministry did confirm, however, that a separate and unrelated evacuation process was already underway before the fake notice emerged. Ghana’s High Commission in Malaysia, which is concurrently accredited to Cambodia, had facilitated the voluntary evacuation of 85 Ghanaians between March and May 2026, with arrangements ongoing to assist an additional 76 Ghanaians who have expressed a desire to return home.

The public and media organisations are urged to verify information through official government channels before publication or circulation.