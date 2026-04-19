Ghana Bets on Geology to Reshape Its Galamsey Fight

Ghana has signed a formal agreement between the Minerals Development Fund (MDF) and the Ghana Geological Survey Authority (GGSA) to introduce geological investigation into the licensing and allocation process for artisanal and small-scale mining, a move the government says reorients its anti-galamsey strategy from enforcement toward structured inclusion.

Under the arrangement, the GGSA will conduct detailed geological investigations in designated blocked-out areas allocated to the MDF by the Minerals Commission, assessing mineral potential as well as environmental risk profiles to ensure only suitable zones are approved for extraction. The agreement is being framed as a departure from an approach built almost entirely on interdiction and prosecution, though questions persist about whether the structural conditions exist to make the shift durable.

The Limits of Enforcement

For more than a decade, Ghana’s response to illegal small-scale mining has been defined by field operations and security deployments. Initiatives including the Blue Water Guards and the National Anti-Illegal Mining Operations Secretariat (NAIMOS) have formed the core of sustained efforts to protect water bodies, forest reserves and farmland from unregulated extraction. These operations have produced periodic successes in clearing illegal sites but have consistently struggled to generate lasting results, as miners displaced from one area tend to reappear in others.

The Minerals Commission itself has previously acknowledged the structural deficiency underlying the persistence of galamsey, noting that the fundamental cause is successive governments’ failure to explore and block out designated mineable lands for small-scale miners, a step recommended by the World Bank more than three decades ago. Without clearly delineated and legally accessible zones for artisanal and small-scale mining (ASM), illegal activity has filled the vacuum, often in ecologically sensitive areas including river catchments and forest reserves.

What the Agreement Proposes

The MDF-GGSA agreement seeks to address this structural gap by placing geological intelligence at the centre of mining governance for the ASM sector. Rather than allowing communities to mine in unverified locations with undefined environmental and mineral profiles, the new framework proposes that scientific assessment precede extraction approvals.

The GGSA’s technical input is expected to provide the geological intelligence required to guide safe, efficient and targeted mining operations, reducing environmental degradation while enhancing economic returns. For proponents of the approach, this represents a meaningful upgrade on previous policy, which has often allocated or tolerated mining in areas without adequate prior investigation.

The MDF Administrator, Dr. Hanna Louisa Bisiw-Kotei, described the initiative as a turning point in how Ghana manages its mineral wealth at the grassroots level, saying the goal is to give communities the tools, data and legal backing to mine responsibly, protect their environment and benefit sustainably from their natural resources.

From the technical side, the GGSA’s Director-General, Dr. Prosper Akaba, described the scientific foundation as the initiative’s core differentiator. “With proper investigation, we can ensure that mining activities are conducted in areas that minimise environmental risks and maximise economic benefits,” he said, positioning the geological assessment process as the element that sets this approach apart from previous reform efforts.

Inclusion as a Strategic Pivot

Beyond the technical dimensions, the agreement carries a deliberate framing around community participation. Rather than positioning artisanal miners as a problem to be suppressed, the policy attempts to integrate them into a regulated framework by providing structured access to verified mineral zones.

This framing reflects a broader shift in thinking about ASM governance that has gained traction in academic and policy circles. Research and regulatory reviews have consistently pointed out that outright exclusion of artisanal miners from resource access does not eliminate illegal activity but often intensifies it, particularly in communities where mining represents a primary livelihood. The MDF-GGSA model’s stated emphasis on legal pathways and community participation aligns with this school of thought, though operationalising it across Ghana’s diverse and geographically dispersed mining communities presents a considerable implementation challenge.

The initiative is also consistent with the government’s broader policy direction on cooperative mining licences for ASM communities, suggesting an attempt to use the geological assessment framework as a foundation for a wider formalisation agenda rather than as a standalone intervention.

The Implementation Question

The credibility of the agreement will ultimately rest on factors that no signing ceremony can resolve. Ghana has a well-documented history of ambitious mining governance frameworks that have encountered persistent implementation gaps. The capacity of the GGSA to conduct comprehensive geological investigations across the country’s numerous blocked-out zones, at a pace that keeps ahead of illegal activity, is not yet established. The MDF’s ability to translate geological findings into functional licensing and community benefit-sharing arrangements will also require sustained institutional effort and political will that outlasts the initial policy announcement.

The interventions continue under the direction of the Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Emmanuel Armah Kofi Buah, in line with the broader vision of President John Dramani Mahama. That political backing matters, but it will need to translate into adequate resourcing for both institutions over a timeframe long enough to demonstrate results in communities where illegal mining has been entrenched for years.

The agreement does not replace enforcement. Existing interdiction operations remain active, and the NAIMOS continues its mandate. What the MDF-GGSA framework proposes is an additional instrument, one that could, if properly funded and implemented, address the upstream conditions that enforcement alone cannot change.

Whether Ghana’s latest anti-galamsey initiative represents a genuine strategic shift or a well-intentioned addition to a crowded policy landscape will become clearer not in what was signed, but in what gets built on the ground in the months ahead.