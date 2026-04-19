Atiku Slams NBC Broadcast Advisory as Pre-Election Censorship

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has condemned a code of conduct advisory issued by the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC), describing it as a politically motivated attempt to restrict media freedom ahead of Nigeria’s 2027 general elections.

The NBC released the advisory on Friday, raising concerns over what it described as increasing breaches of the 6th Edition of the Nigeria Broadcasting Code across news, current affairs and political programmes. The commission warned that it would enforce strict compliance with provisions relating to fairness, balance, accuracy, hate speech, incitement and respect for constitutional bodies as the country approaches the electoral period. It also stated that any anchor found to have expressed personal opinion as fact, bullied a guest, or denied fair hearing to opposing views would be held accountable.

Reacting via X on Saturday, Atiku argued that Nigeria’s broadcast industry has earned global respect for its resilience and professionalism, and described the timing of the directive as alarming. He accused the NBC of repeatedly issuing heavy-handed directives whenever elections approach, which he said do more to silence dissent than to uphold ethical journalism.

He also stressed that professional ethics in journalism should remain constant obligations and not be selectively applied. “Ethical standards are not seasonal tools to be weaponised during campaigns; they are constant obligations,” he said.

Atiku further questioned the intent behind the directive, suggesting the tone of the regulations points to a government more interested in controlling narratives than in permitting a free, fair and transparent electoral process.

The backlash extended beyond opposition politics. The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) asked President Bola Tinubu to withdraw what it called an unlawful directive, while Amnesty International described the notice as an attempt to pressure journalists and media organisations into self-censorship.

SERAP issued a 48-hour ultimatum to the NBC demanding the immediate withdrawal of the directive or face legal action.

The NBC has not publicly responded to the criticism. The development adds to a widening political fault line as Nigeria’s 2027 campaign season intensifies, with opposition figures including Atiku consolidating under the African Democratic Congress (ADC) to challenge the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).