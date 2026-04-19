MP Alleges Nepotism in NPRA Staff Promotion, Transfer

Old Tafo Member of Parliament Vincent Ekow Assafuah has raised fresh allegations of nepotism and governance breaches at the National Pensions Regulatory Authority (NPRA), this time focusing on the rapid promotion and transfer of a staff member he says is connected by family to the Authority’s chief executive.

Assafuah, in a Facebook post on Sunday, pointed to an internal memo as evidence of what he described as an irregular promotion, arguing that the timeline bypasses standard public sector procedures including performance evaluation and competitive promotion processes.

According to the lawmaker, a woman identified as Rosemary Estella Opandoh was engaged as a contract staff member at the NPRA’s Kumasi Zonal Office in May 2025, appointed to the position of Assistant Manager for Standards and Compliance on a one-year fixed-term contract. Within two months, he says, she was elevated to the position of Manager for Risk and reassigned to the Authority’s headquarters in Accra, with the transfer taking effect on August 1, 2025. Assafuah alleges that Ms Opandoh is the younger sister of the wife of NPRA Chief Executive Officer Christopher Boadi-Mensah.

The MP further alleged that Ms Opandoh received a transfer grant of GH¢90,000 following her reassignment, describing the amount as excessive and unjustified.

“This sequence of actions raises serious concerns about nepotism, due process, fairness, and the reckless spending of pension funds,” Assafuah stated, adding that the situation poses a threat to sound corporate governance and accountability within the pensions regulator.

The nepotism allegation is the latest in a sustained series of claims the MP has levelled against NPRA leadership in recent weeks. He has also called on President John Dramani Mahama to remove Boadi-Mensah from office, citing what he describes as approximately GH¢30 million in pension contributors’ funds spent through sole-sourced procurements within the CEO’s first year in office. Earlier allegations included concerns about a proposed GH¢700 million headquarters financing plan, a costly overseas training programme, and vehicle procurement.

The NPRA has previously contested several of Assafuah’s claims. On the salary allegation, the Authority stated that a 25 percent increment had been approved by the previous board in September 2024, with effect from January 1, 2025, before Boadi-Mensah assumed office, and described the MP’s claims as entirely false and unsubstantiated. The NPRA had not issued a specific response to Sunday’s nepotism allegation at the time of publication.

Assafuah has also separately raised concerns about the cost of staff transfers more broadly under current NPRA management, alleging that at least eleven staff members have been relocated in a short period, each at a cost of approximately GH¢90,000, bringing the total to nearly GH¢1 million.