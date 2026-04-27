Kumasi to Host Triple Business Excellence Awards on May 8

Top Brass Ghana will honour Ashanti's leading corporations and business figures at a combined ceremony for the 23rd time.

Three of Ghana’s most prestigious regional business awards will be held simultaneously in Kumasi on Friday, May 8, 2026, as Top Brass Ghana prepares to stage the Ashanti Business Excellence Awards, the Ashanti Financial Services Excellence Awards, and the Ashanti Business Leaders Excellence Awards in a single combined ceremony.

The occasion marks the 23rd editions of both the Ashanti Business Excellence Awards and the Ashanti Financial Services Excellence Awards, and the 16th edition of the Ashanti Business Leaders Excellence Awards.

Isaac Dakwa, Director of Top Brass Ghana, said a High Representative of Otumfuo Osei Tutu II will grace the occasion. The Ashanti Regional Minister will serve as the distinguished Guest of Honour, while the Vice-Chancellor of the Kumasi Technical University will chair the ceremony.

The Ashanti Business Excellence Awards and the Ashanti Financial Services Excellence Awards were both established in 2004, rooted in Otumfuo’s vision for the economic advancement of Ashanti and Ghana. The Ashanti Business Leaders Excellence Awards Scheme followed in 2011. All three schemes share the objective of recognising corporate entities as well as captains of business, industry, and finance whose products and services have made a measurably positive impact on Ashanti’s economic development.

Over the years, some of Ghana’s most prominent corporate names have been honoured under the Business Excellence Awards, including Anglogold Ashanti Company Limited, Ernest Chemist Limited, Ghana Cocoa Board (COCOBOD), GOIL Plc, Guinness Ghana Breweries Limited, Interplast Limited, Olam Cocoa Processing Ghana Limited, Tropical Cable and Conductor Limited, and Unilever Ghana Limited, among others.

Past Financial Services Excellence Award recipients include Absa Bank, Access Bank, Agricultural Development Bank (ADB), Enterprise Insurance Company Limited, GCB Bank, Metropolitan Life Insurance Company Limited, National Investment Bank (NIB), SIC Insurance Company Limited, Standard Chartered Bank, and Zenith Bank, among others.

The Ashanti Business Leaders Excellence Awards has previously honoured notable figures including Mr. Kofi Adomakoh of GCB Bank Plc, Rev. Dr. Kwabena Darko of Darko Farms and Company Limited, Hon. Dr. Kwame Kyei of Unity Oil Group, Dr. Justice Yaw Ofori of the National Insurance Commission (NIC), and Mr. Mukesh Thakwani of B5 Plus Limited, among several others.