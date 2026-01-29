Ghana Begins Black Bombers Selection for Commonwealth Games

Ghana’s amateur boxing team begins its journey toward the Commonwealth Games Glasgow 2026 as the National Individual Championship opens Thursday at the Bukom Boxing Arena. The four day competition ending February 1 serves as the primary selection platform for building an entirely new Black Bombers squad.

The Ghana Boxing Federation (GBF) dissolved the previous Black Bombers roster following their historic performance at the 2023 African Games, when members including Samuel Takyi, Joseph Commey, Amadu Mohammed and Mohammed Aryeetey captured four gold medals. The boxers subsequently turned professional after their successful campaign at the home soil tournament held in March 2024.

Glasgow 2026 features fourteen weight categories across eight days of boxing competition from July 23 through August 2. The Commonwealth Games marks the first major international event for which Ghana will field a completely reconstituted amateur team since the 2023 African Games triumphs.

Alhaji Dauda Fuseni, who won election as GBF president December 27 with 85 votes against incumbent Bernard Quartey’s 25, has established comprehensive training and management plans for the new squad. The federation confirmed boxers will receive camping facilities, structured training programs and media exposure opportunities as part of preparation protocols.

Athletes from boxing clubs across Ghana registered for the championship. Chorkor, Bukom and Jamestown gyms submitted multiple competitors, alongside representatives from northern regions including Tamale based boxers from the Northern Boxing Club at Aliu Mahama Sports Stadium.

Amadu Mohammed of Sea View Boxing Club represents one potential standout. The eighteen year old lightweight captured gold at the 2025 Africa Youth Amateur Boxing Championship in Conakry, Guinea alongside teammates Desmond Pappoe and Mathias Ashitey. Both Pappoe and Ashitey also registered for the individual championship.

George Dowuona, another Africa Youth Championship gold medalist, enters the bantamweight division. Additional competitors include boxers from Wisdom Boxing Club, The Gym, Akotoku Academy, Attoh Quarshie Boxing Club, Seconds Out Gym, Black Panthers Gym, Bronx Boxing Club, Bukom Boxing Gym, Sonia Gym, Will Power Boxing Gym, Discipline Boxing Gym and Chorkor Champs Gym.

Coaches confirmed adherence to medical protocols and safety standards throughout the competition. The GBF emphasized fair play enforcement at all tournament levels and requested spectators maintain appropriate conduct at the Ga Mashie Hall of the Trust Sports Emporium.

The previous Black Bombers generation achieved remarkable success. Takyi won bronze at Tokyo 2020, becoming the only African boxer to medal at those Olympics. At Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games, Commey claimed silver in the lightweight division. The team’s four gold medals at the 2023 African Games represented Ghana’s best single day performance in continental boxing competition history.

Glasgow 2026 represents a scaled back Commonwealth Games format featuring ten sports across four venues within an eight mile corridor. Boxing remains among core disciplines alongside athletics, swimming, track cycling, weightlifting, lawn bowls, artistic gymnastics, netball, judo and 3×3 basketball.

The tournament provides equal gender representation with seven weight classes for both men and women, marking the first Commonwealth Games featuring identical weight category numbers across genders. Weight divisions mirror those established for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

National Sports Authority director general Yaw Ampofo Ankrah pledged institutional support for amateur boxing development during a recent meeting with GBF leadership. He emphasized the need for unified amateur structure as foundation for professional boxing sustainability and committed to easing financial constraints for national championships.

Fuseni acknowledged substantial challenges inherited from previous administration but expressed confidence in overcoming them through National Sports Authority partnership. He described his mandate as confronting issues directly while restructuring the federation toward greater transparency and accountability.

The Africa Youth Championship victories demonstrated Ghana maintains pipeline talent despite losing the previous generation to professional ranks. Pappoe captured middleweight gold, Ashitey won flyweight division and Dowuona triumphed at bantamweight under coach Joseph Martey’s guidance.

Several sponsors indicated willingness to reward outstanding performers and coaches at the individual championship, though specific commitments remain unannounced. The GBF anticipates additional corporate partnerships as Glasgow 2026 approaches.

Previous African Games medalists who turned professional include Abubakar Kamoko, who settled for silver in the cruiserweight final, and Theophilus Allotey. Janet Acquah became the first Ghanaian woman to medal in African Games boxing when she captured bronze in the minimum weight category.

The championship timing allows approximately five months preparation before Glasgow 2026 opens. Successful boxers selected from this competition will enter residential training camps and potentially participate in international warm up tournaments before the Commonwealth Games.

Ghana has competed at every Commonwealth Games since joining the Commonwealth in 1957. Boxing represents one of the nation’s most successful sports at the quadrennial event, producing numerous medalists across multiple editions.

Fuseni recently secured election to the African Boxing Board at the inaugural congress held December 28 in Lagos, Nigeria. His continental role positions him to align Ghana’s boxing development strategies with broader African initiatives under World Boxing, the global authority for Olympic style boxing.

The individual championship represents the first major GBF event under new leadership. Officials described the tournament as crucial step toward rebuilding Ghana’s amateur boxing reputation following the transition period after the 2023 African Games.