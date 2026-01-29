Labour Costs Emerge As Primary Driver of Construction Inflation

Rising labour costs have become the dominant source of inflation in Ghana’s construction sector, new data from the Ghana Statistical Service (GSS) indicate, significantly outweighing price pressures from materials and equipment.

According to the December 2025 Prime Building Cost Index (PBCI) report released by Government Statistician Dr Alhassan Iddrisu, labour recorded a year on year inflation rate of 10.7 percent, more than double the overall building cost inflation of 4.4 percent over the same period.

The figures suggest that contractors are increasingly facing pressure from wage related expenses, even as some construction inputs show signs of price stability or decline. The materials component recorded an inflation rate of just 2.7 percent, while the plant category, which includes machinery and construction equipment, posted 5.6 percent year on year inflation.

The December data marks the eighth consecutive month of decline in overall construction inflation. The 4.4 percent annual rate represents a 1.5 percentage point drop from the November 2025 rate of 5.9 percent and an 18.2 percentage point decline from the 22.65 percent recorded in December 2024.

Dr Iddrisu described the development as a significant turnaround for the industry. He stressed that the intense price pressures the sector faced a year ago have moderated substantially across most input categories except labour.

Despite this overall improvement, the Prime Building Cost Index stood at 131.0 in December 2025, essentially flat compared to 131.3 recorded in December 2024. On a month on month basis, building input prices declined marginally by 0.2 percent between November and December 2025.

The GSS explained that the PBCI tracks changes in the cost of constructing buildings by monitoring key inputs such as labour, materials and equipment, providing a reliable indicator of price movements within the sector. The index uses 2023 as the base year and tracks 406 items across 23 sub groups, collected from 489 outlets in 16 regions.

In its bulletin, the Statistical Service noted that the index serves as a critical reference for investors, developers, contractors and policymakers, helping them to negotiate contracts, adjust project budgets and monitor cost trends in the industry.

The persistent high labour inflation at 10.7 percent, down only slightly from 12.7 percent in November, underscores a critical challenge facing Ghana’s construction sector. Industry experts attribute the wage pressures to a shortage of skilled artisans and construction workers, which continues to drive up labour costs even as material prices moderate or decline.

Equipment recorded the highest inflation rate among sub groups at 15.2 percent year on year in November, reflecting continued cost pressures in machinery and tools used in construction. This equipment inflation is linked to exchange rate fluctuations and import duties affecting the procurement of construction machinery.

In contrast, reinforcement materials recorded the lowest inflation rate at negative 7.3 percent, indicating falling prices for key inputs such as steel reinforcement. Cement prices also recorded declines over the period, providing some relief to developers.

The GSS warned that persistently high labour costs could continue to affect project pricing, timelines and contract negotiations in the construction sector going into 2026. The skills gap in the industry remains a structural issue requiring policy intervention.

The Statistical Service recommended that government prioritize strategic procurement for infrastructure projects and expand artisan training programs to reduce persistent labour cost pressures. The agency urged targeted investment in technical and vocational education to increase the supply of qualified construction workers, which would help ease upward pressure on wages over time.

The government announced a 9 percent increase in the national daily minimum wage effective 1 January 2026, moving from 19.97 cedis to 21.77 cedis. The adjustment, agreed between the Fair Wages and Salaries Commission and Organized Labour, aims to balance economic recovery efforts with protecting the purchasing power of the Ghanaian workforce.

This wage adjustment, while primarily targeting public sector workers under the Single Spine Salary Structure, often sets the standard for wage growth across the country. Private sector employers typically reference public sector wage movements when negotiating salaries, potentially reinforcing labour cost pressures in construction.

The sustained decline in construction inflation is expected to support ongoing infrastructure projects, private real estate development and housing affordability, particularly if the trend continues through early 2026. Lower borrowing costs, as the Bank of Ghana targets single digit lending rates by the end of 2026, could further stimulate construction activity.

However, the divergent trends across input categories suggest that cost management in construction will require a nuanced approach. While deflation in cement and reinforcement provides opportunities for savings on materials, the high inflation in labour and equipment means that overall cost reduction depends on efficient project planning and resource allocation.

The relative stability in construction costs creates opportunities for households, businesses and government. The GSS encouraged individuals to start or continue building projects, advised businesses to secure prices through medium term contracts, and urged government to accelerate infrastructure projects while costs remain comparatively lower.

The government’s Big Push infrastructure strategy, which aims to strengthen the country’s road network and address infrastructure gaps, could benefit from current price conditions. In June 2025, the African Development Bank pledged support for the 166.8 billion cedi programme, which prioritizes investments in construction and rehabilitation of major, regional and rural roads.

Under the Big Push Programme, government approved 32 road infrastructure projects, including modernization and dualization of key highways, construction of a new bridge over the Oti River at Dambai, and development of the Kumasi Outer Ring Road. The AfDB plans to deploy a credit enhancement mechanism to attract private capital, tapping into Ghanaian pension funds worth 86.8 billion cedis to finance these projects.

The construction sector plays a critical role in Ghana’s economy, contributing significantly to gross domestic product and employment. The sector was severely impacted by the pandemic and subsequent economic challenges, including high inflation, currency depreciation and rising interest rates that made project financing difficult.

With inflation now trending downward and the macroeconomic environment improving, analysts see a clearer path forward for the construction industry. The Bank of Ghana’s ongoing monetary policy easing, with the policy rate reduced from 29 percent in early 2025 to 26 percent currently, has improved liquidity in the financial sector.

This improved monetary environment, combined with declining inflation across the economy, is expected to make construction financing more accessible and affordable for developers and contractors. The government’s emphasis on infrastructure development, combined with private sector interest in real estate and commercial projects, could drive increased activity in 2026.

For the construction industry to fully capitalize on the improved cost environment, stakeholders emphasize the need for complementary policy support. This includes streamlined permitting processes, improved access to land, enforcement of building codes and targeted interventions to address the skills gap driving labour cost inflation.

The 2026 budget statement, expected to focus on job creation, provides an opportunity to influence policy decisions relating to labour and employment issues affecting the construction sector. The Ministry of Finance has created a Real Sector Division to achieve balanced focus on economic growth alongside employment concerns.

Government has commenced implementation of interventions designed to build a skilled workforce. The National Apprenticeship Programme, known as Adwumawura, and One Million Coders programmes aim to provide direct skills and jobs to Ghanaians as the economy rebounds from recent fiscal and macroeconomic pressures.

The data provides a timely window for government to accelerate priority infrastructure initiatives while material costs remain relatively stable. The GSS urged the state to use PBCI data to guide transparent procurement processes as infrastructure projects advance, ensuring value for money in public spending.

Private sector developers are advised to move quickly to lock in favorable material prices while they remain low, particularly for cement and reinforcement. However, they must also factor in continued upward pressure on labour costs and equipment expenses when preparing project budgets and feasibility studies.

Industry observers note that addressing the skills shortage requires sustained investment in technical and vocational training institutions. Current capacity in these institutions remains insufficient to meet industry demand for qualified artisans, electricians, plumbers, masons and other construction trades.

The World Bank’s Ghana Economic Update has emphasized that the economy is not generating jobs fast enough to match population growth, while productive sectors remain too small. The construction sector’s labour challenges reflect broader structural issues in Ghana’s labour market requiring comprehensive policy response.

Whether the downward trend in overall construction inflation continues through 2026 will depend significantly on success in moderating labour cost pressures while maintaining stability in materials and equipment pricing. The next PBCI release will provide critical insights into whether current patterns persist or new pressures emerge.