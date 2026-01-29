Blakk Rasta Recounts Confrontation Over Car Gifted By NAM1

Reggae musician and on air personality Blakk Rasta has revealed his car was not seized during the turbulent period surrounding Nana Appiah Mensah, widely known as NAM1, and the collapse of Menzgold Ghana Limited.

Speaking on Joy Prime in an interview monitored by MyNewsGh, the broadcaster said the luxury vehicle was a gift from the embattled Menzgold boss. He recounted a tense encounter with aggrieved customers who confronted him over their locked investments.

Blakk Rasta confirmed that NAM1 gave him the car, which featured an unusual luxury amenity. The vehicle even had a refrigerator inside, making it the first time he drove a car with such a feature.

The musician described a confrontation that occurred during the height of the Menzgold crisis in 2018. Some men approached him while he was driving, demanding money they believed was owed to them by the gold dealership company.

They came and said they wanted their money, Blakk Rasta stated. Some of them even crossed the car, forcing him to park and step out.

According to the broadcaster, the situation changed dramatically when the group realized his identity. When they saw it was Blakk Rasta, two of their leaders told the others to calm down, he said.

Blakk Rasta added that he was prepared to surrender the vehicle if it would help resolve the situation facing the aggrieved customers. He told them that if giving up the car could enable them to pay everyone, they should take it. He even handed them the key.

However, the confronters declined to take the vehicle. Police officers were present at the scene and helped calm the situation. Eventually, the group left without taking the car.

The incident occurred during a period when Menzgold customers were desperately seeking ways to recover their locked investments. The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) shut down Menzgold’s gold trading operations in September 2018 for operating without proper authorization.

NAM1 and his companies, Menzgold Ghana Limited and Brew Marketing Consult Ghana Limited, face 39 counts of charges including defrauding by false pretense, inducing members of the public to invest, and money laundering. The alleged fraud involves more than 16,000 people and 1.68 billion cedis.

Court investigators revealed that NAM1 used celebrities to induce members of the public to invest in his companies, which were engaged in illegal activities from the start. Deputy Superintendent of Police Charles Nyarko testified that neither NAM1 nor his companies were licensed by the Minerals Commission to sell gold products to the general public.

The investigator also told the court that neither NAM1 nor his companies were authorized by the Bank of Ghana to take deposits from the general public. NAM1 transferred substantial funds from Menzgold and Brew Marketing Consult to his entertainment company, Zylofon Media, totaling 84.48 million cedis.

Zylofon Media, established by NAM1 in 2016, signed prominent musicians including Shatta Wale, Stonebwoy, Becca, Kumi Guitar, and Joyce Blessing. The company extended its reach to the film industry, signing popular actors including Benedicta Gafah and Toosweet Annan.

During Menzgold’s operation, several well known celebrities appeared on posters and billboards as ambassadors. They included Okyeame Kwame, Becca, Joselyn Dumas, Jackie Appiah, and Stonebwoy. Some celebrities publicly declared support for the company after SEC directed its shutdown.

Rapper Sarkodie defended NAM1 in a social media post, describing him as someone genuinely caring about Ghana’s progress. Dancehall artist Shatta Wale called on government to dialogue with Menzgold management to find a resolution to the impasse.

Musician Akoo Nana warned that continued action against Menzgold could affect electoral outcomes. He later led the Coalition of Concerned Youth of Ghana in a demonstration to register displeasure against SEC for ordering Menzgold to shut down its gold vault investment operations.

An Accra High Court dismissed NAM1’s submission of no case in July 2024, ordering him to open his defense to answer charges. The court ruled that using beautiful celebrities on billboards appeared to influence the public to invest in Menzgold and Brew Marketing.

The court found that evidence suggests the Bank of Ghana did not endorse the deposit taking business of NAM1 and Menzgold. NAM1 must answer charges of operating a deposit taking business without a license contrary to the Banks and Specialized Deposit Taking Institutions Act.

NAM1 pleaded not guilty to all 39 counts and was granted 500,000 cedis bail with four sureties. The bail terms include depositing his passport at the court registry and reporting to Criminal Investigations Department headquarters every Thursday.

Investigations revealed the transfer of huge sums totaling 155.55 million cedis from Brew Consult into NAM1’s personal account between 2017 and 2018. An additional 66 million cedis through cheque payments was made to Abigail Mensah, NAM1’s younger sister, between July and August 2018.

In January 2019, the Economic and Organized Crime Office secured a court order to freeze all landed properties and vehicles belonging to NAM1. The properties included Menzgold Ghana Limited, the Menzgold office complex, Zylofon Arts Complex, Brew Marketing Consult, and other business entities.

Customers who deposited funds at Menzgold have been locked out since the September 2018 shutdown and cannot access their investments. Demonstrations occurred at various Menzgold branches as frustrated customers sought to recover their money.

In January 2020, aggrieved customers massed up at NAM1’s residence to discuss payment of their locked funds. NAM1 reportedly fired shots to ward off the angry customers during that confrontation.

In August 2023, NAM1 attempted to raise more money from victims through a Digital Verification Access Card priced at 650 cedis. The card was supposedly intended to verify transactions for customers seeking to recover their investments.

The Menzgold case represents one of Ghana’s largest alleged financial frauds. Thousands of ordinary Ghanaians invested their savings in the company, lured by promises of high returns on gold backed investments that regulators later determined were operating illegally.

The case continues in the Accra High Court, with NAM1 expected to present his defense. Victims continue to wait for resolution and potential recovery of their investments, though many remain skeptical about receiving their money back.

Blakk Rasta’s revelation adds another dimension to the broader narrative surrounding NAM1’s relationships with celebrities during Menzgold’s operation. The luxury gifts and celebrity endorsements formed part of the strategy that attracted thousands of investors to the company.