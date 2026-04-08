GFIM Processes GH₵1.14 Billion as DDEP Bonds Surge Past T-Bills

The Ghana Fixed Income Market (GFIM) recorded total trading volume of GH₵1.14 billion across 447 transactions on Tuesday, April 7, 2026, as activity resumed after the Easter Monday public holiday, with Domestic Debt Exchange Programme (DDEP) bonds overtaking Treasury Bills by value for the day.

DDEP bonds led by volume traded, generating GH₵413.52 million across 26 transactions, while Treasury Bills dominated by transaction count with 410 deals worth GH₵610.10 million. Sell and buyback trades on Government of Ghana (GoG) bonds contributed GH₵116.32 million across nine transactions. Corporate bonds recorded a slim GH₵190,859 in two transactions, while Old GoG notes and bonds saw no activity.

DDEP Bond Activity

The most actively traded DDEP instrument was the 2023-GC-4 bond maturing February 12, 2030, which generated GH₵165.17 million across 12 transactions at a closing yield of 12.73 percent and an end-of-day price of GH₵88.25 per 100 cedis face value. The 2023-GC-6 bond maturing February 10, 2032 was the second most active, recording GH₵150.87 million in five deals at a closing yield of 13 percent and a price of GH₵84.31. The 2023-GC-5 bond maturing February 11, 2031 changed hands for GH₵15 million in a single transaction at a closing yield of 12.90 percent.

The session also saw GH₵35 million trade in the 2023-GC-8 bond maturing February 7, 2034, closing at 13 percent yield and a price of GH₵82.56.

Treasury Bill Highlights

Among Treasury Bills, the 182-day bill maturing July 20, 2026 recorded the largest single instrument volume at GH₵114.53 million across nine deals, closing at a price of 96.73. The 364-day bill maturing January 18, 2027 was the second most active, with GH₵69.94 million in 22 transactions at a closing price of 91.50. The 364-day bill maturing August 31, 2026 also saw significant interest with GH₵53.57 million in a single deal.

At the short end, the 91-day bill maturing April 13, 2026 generated GH₵76.72 million across 27 transactions at a closing price of 99.65, reflecting strong demand for near-term liquidity instruments.

Corporate Bond Segment

The only corporate paper to trade was a Ghana Cocoa Board (COCOBOD) bond maturing August 31, 2026, designated CMB-BD-31/08/26, which changed hands for GH₵190,859 across two transactions. The bond opened at a price of GH₵100.87 and closed at GH₵98.98.

Sell and Buyback Segment

In the sell and buyback segment, the 2023-GC-5 bond maturing February 2031 recorded the highest volume at GH₵49.93 million across two trades at a yield of 19.02 percent, followed by the 2023-GC-6 bond maturing February 2032, which generated GH₵23.21 million in a single transaction at a yield of 19.70 percent. The 2023-GC-3 bond maturing February 2029 contributed GH₵26.92 million across two deals at a yield of 12.55 percent. The 2023-GC-2 bond maturing February 2028 saw GH₵16 million change hands in three transactions at a yield of 13.72 percent.