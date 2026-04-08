GSE Gains 40 Points as GCB and TotalEnergies Lead Holiday Return

The Ghana Stock Exchange (GSE) posted gains across both benchmark indices on Tuesday as trading resumed after the Easter Monday public holiday, with the GSE Composite Index (GSE-CI) advancing 40.41 points to close at 13,081.19, buoyed by strong moves in banking and energy counters.

The GSE Financial Stocks Index (GSE-FSI) also rose 37.90 points to settle at 7,931.48, compared to the previous session close of 7,893.58 on Thursday, April 2. Year to date, the GSE-CI has gained 0.49 percent and the GSE-FSI is up 0.71 percent since January 1, 2026. Market capitalisation stood at GH₵244,366.68 million at the close of the 7,185th trading session.

Total turnover for the session came in at 2,216,139 shares with a combined value of GH₵10,175,677.61.

Key Movers

GCB Bank PLC (GCB) was the standout gainer of the session, rising GH₵0.64 to close at GH₵25.00 from its previous price of GH₵24.36, on volume of 43,319 shares worth GH₵1,082,602.52. TotalEnergies Marketing Ghana PLC (TOTAL) posted the biggest percentage advance of the day, climbing GH₵2.56 to GH₵37.20 on 3,817 shares valued at GH₵140,073.71.

Cal Bank PLC (CAL) added GH₵0.05 to close at GH₵0.74, while Clydestone Ghana PLC (CLYD) edged up GH₵0.01 to GH₵1.09.

On the downside, Enterprise Group PLC (EGL) eased GH₵0.07 to GH₵11.70, and Guinness Ghana Breweries PLC (GGBL) slipped GH₵0.44 to close at GH₵15.50.

Volume Leaders

Scancom PLC (MTNGH), the listed vehicle for MTN Ghana, again dominated by volume with 1,253,266 shares traded at GH₵5.45, generating GH₵6,831,204.83 in turnover and accounting for more than half of the day’s total traded value. Ecobank Transnational Inc. (ETI) was the second most active counter with 638,498 shares worth GH₵971,397.72 at GH₵1.52, unchanged on the day.

Other active stocks included Republic Bank Ghana PLC (RBGH) with 49,798 shares and Ghana Oil Company PLC (GOIL) contributing GH₵203,946.60 on 25,977 shares traded flat at GH₵7.85.

Ecobank Ghana PLC (EGH), Benso Palm Plantation PLC (BOPP), Fan Milk PLC (FML), Societe Generale Ghana PLC (SOGEGH) and SIC Insurance Company PLC all recorded trades but saw no price movement.

The NewGold Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) closed at GH₵502.17 on 29 units traded.

No trades were recorded on the Ghana Alternative Market (GAX), with all five counters including Samba Foods, Meridian Marshalls, Hords, Intravenous Infusions and Digicut Production seeing zero volume.