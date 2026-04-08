Ecobank Group Wins Deadline Extension for 2025 Audited Accounts

Ecobank Transnational Incorporated (ETI), the Lomé-based pan-African banking group, has secured regulatory approval to delay the release of its audited financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2025, pushing the new submission deadline to 30 April 2026.

The group disclosed the development in a press release dated 1 April 2026, signed by Group Chief Financial Officer Ayo Adepoju. ETI said the Securities and Exchange Commission granted the extension, though the notice did not state the specific reason for the delay.

ETI had earlier informed the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) that it would not meet the original 31 March 2026 deadline, attributing the delay to the need for additional time to complete outstanding audit and reporting processes.

The group assured stakeholders it is working closely with relevant parties to finalise the accounts and expects to submit the results on or before 30 April 2026. In line with NGX Listing Rules, the previously announced closed period will remain in effect.

The filing covers ETI’s full consolidated group results. Unaudited figures released in February 2026 showed revenue rising 18% and profit after tax climbing 29% for the year ended 31 December 2025.

ETI operates across 39 countries in sub-Saharan Africa and holds a primary listing on the Ghana Stock Exchange, the Nigerian Stock Exchange, and the Bourse Régionale des Valeurs Mobilières. Its subsidiary, Ecobank Ghana PLC, separately filed audited results for 2025 in late March.

The granting of an extension by a securities regulator does not imply any irregularity in a company’s financial position.