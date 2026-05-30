GFA expects no major changes to Black Stars squad

Ghana’s provisional 28-man World Cup squad is unlikely to change barring injuries, the Ghana Football Association’s (GFA) communications director, Henry Asante Twum, has said.

Speaking on Channel One TV’s World Cup Central, Asante Twum said the players in camp would compete for places in the final team head coach Carlos Queiroz is due to name. “The 28 players must fight for places in the final team,” he said.

Queiroz is expected to announce Ghana’s final 26-man squad on 1 June, meaning two of the provisional players will miss out. The Portuguese coach unveiled the 28-man list on 25 May, with the Black Stars camping in Cardiff before a friendly against Wales on 2 June.

At the tournament, co-hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico, Ghana sit in Group L with Panama, England and Croatia. They open against Panama on 17 June, face England on 23 June and close against Croatia on 27 June, chasing a first knockout-round appearance since 2010.