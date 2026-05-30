Abubakari urges fan support as Black Maidens face Liberia

Black Maidens goalkeeper Rahima Abubakari has urged Ghanaians to rally behind the team in its FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup qualifier against Liberia, with the side confident after strong preparation.

Speaking to the Ghana Football Association’s communications team ahead of the match, Abubakari said the mood in camp was positive and the team was ready. “We are pleading with Ghanaians to give us massive support,” she said, adding that the Maidens would play better than they did in the first leg.

Ghana carry a commanding lead into the second leg after thrashing Liberia 6-0 at the Accra Sports Stadium on 23 May. The return fixture kicks off at 4 p.m. today at the Samuel Kanyon Doe Sports Complex in Paynesville, Liberia.

Coach Joe Nana Adarkwah’s side, who beat Togo in the previous round, will face the winner of Senegal and Cameroon in the next stage if they progress, as they chase a return to the global tournament.