Nuamah praises Black Stars unity on injury return

Ghana winger Ernest Nuamah has praised the unity in the Black Stars camp as the team prepares for the 2026 World Cup and a friendly against Wales.

The Olympique Lyonnais forward, back from an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury that kept him out for more than a year, has settled into Carlos Queiroz’s provisional 28-man squad in Cardiff.

Nuamah praised his teammates’ commitment and stressed the need to adjust to the coach’s philosophy ahead of the 2 June friendly at Cardiff City Stadium. “We need to adapt to the style of play,” he said, adding that the squad was happy, dedicated and clear about what it wanted to achieve.

Ghana open their World Cup campaign in Group L against Panama on 17 June, before facing England and Croatia, with Queiroz due to trim the provisional group to a final 26 on 1 June.