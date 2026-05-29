Black Maidens Train in Monrovia Before Liberia Clash

The Black Maidens held their first training session at the Samuel Kayon Doe Sports Complex in Monrovia ahead of their FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup qualifier against Liberia.

All 24 players took part fully as the team continued preparations for the crucial second leg.

The session centred on tactical work, fitness drills and team organisation, with the technical staff closely assessing the squad ahead of the fixture.

The mood in camp remains upbeat as the Maidens look to build on a strong first leg and book their place in the next stage of qualifying.