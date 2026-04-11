GES Opens 7,000-Teacher Recruitment with Deprived District Condition

The Ghana Education Service (GES) has launched its 2026 teacher recruitment exercise, opening a seven-day application window for qualified graduates to fill up to 7,000 teaching positions across the country, with willingness to accept postings in deprived districts set as a firm condition of application.

In a notice signed by Head of Public Relations Daniel Fenyi, the Service said applications will run from April 10 to April 17, 2026, through the official GES online recruitment portal. The exercise targets graduates from the 2023, 2024, and 2025 cohorts who hold valid licences from the National Teaching Council (NTC).

“Applicants must be in good standing with the National Teaching Council and possess a valid Teaching Licence,” the statement said, adding that candidates must also be “ready and willing to accept posting to deprived districts.”

The recruitment is open to holders of a Bachelor of Education (B.Ed) degree, graduates with relevant first degrees who have completed a Postgraduate Diploma or Certificate in Education (PGDE/PGCE), and Diploma in Basic Education holders. All applicants must have completed mandatory national service.

The explicit requirement on deprived district postings reflects a long-standing structural challenge in Ghana’s education system. Trained teachers have historically concentrated in urban centres while rural and hard-to-reach communities remain chronically understaffed, with new recruits often seeking transfers shortly after deployment. The government earlier announced a 20 percent salary top-up and free accommodation under the Teacher Dabre Programme to make rural postings more financially attractive.

GES said successful candidates are expected to demonstrate strong communication and classroom management skills, the ability to integrate technology into teaching, competence in varied assessment methods, and capacity to support learners with diverse needs. They are also required to participate in continuous professional development.

To apply, candidates must complete the online form on the GES recruitment portal and upload academic certificates, a National Service Certificate, their NTC licence, a Ghana Card, and a passport-sized photograph. Documents can be submitted in image or PDF format.

The 2026 intake, approved following financial clearance from the Ministry of Finance, represents one of the broadest single cohort recruitments in recent years, covering three graduating classes simultaneously in response to a growing backlog of unposted trained teachers.