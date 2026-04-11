Ghana’s Services Surge Masks a Dual Drag in Oil and Farm Output

The following is an analysis based on January 2026 Monthly Indicator of Economic Growth data published by the Ghana Statistical Service on April 8, 2026, alongside recent data from the Public Interest and Accountability Committee.

Ghana’s economy grew by 7.5 percent in January 2026, a healthy headline figure. But strip away the services sector, and a more uncomfortable picture emerges: the two parts of the economy that create the most jobs and generate the most foreign exchange are both losing momentum at the same time.

The services sector contributed 54.3 percent of January’s total economic expansion on its own, growing at 9.6 percent, up from 7.7 percent in the same month last year. That strength is real and reflects genuine structural change, driven by education and information and communications technology activity. But it is also increasingly carrying weight that other sectors are not.

Industry, which includes mining and quarrying, grew at 7.2 percent in January 2026, down sharply from 9.7 percent in January 2025. The Ghana Statistical Service (GSS) attributed the slowdown directly to weaker oil and gas activity. That framing carries more weight when set alongside data from the Public Interest and Accountability Committee (PIAC), whose 2025 annual report showed that Ghana’s crude oil production has now fallen for six consecutive years, from a peak of 71.4 million barrels in 2019 to just 37.3 million barrels in 2025. Petroleum revenues fell 43 percent in the same year, dropping from 1.36 billion United States dollars to 770 million dollars. The drag the Government Statistician referenced in the January Monthly Indicator of Economic Growth (MIEG) figures is not a blip it is the visible monthly expression of a multi-year structural decline.

Agriculture’s situation tells a different story, but not a more reassuring one. The sector grew by 4.5 percent in January 2026, less than half the 9.3 percent recorded in January 2025. The GSS noted that crops and livestock drove what growth there was. Agriculture is inherently seasonal, and a single month does not establish a trend. But the gap between services momentum and agricultural performance raises questions about where Ghana’s economy is heading and who is benefiting from growth.

The concern is not that services are growing that is welcome. The concern is whether services-led growth alone can deliver the kind of broad-based development Ghana needs. Services tend to employ relatively fewer workers per unit of output compared to manufacturing and agriculture, and their growth often concentrates in urban, educated segments of the labour force. Rural communities and low-income households, who depend more directly on agriculture and on industries tied to resource extraction, do not automatically share in ICT and education-sector gains.

Government Statistician Dr. Alhassan Iddrisu noted at the MIEG briefing that the composition of growth in January “reflects an economy increasingly driven by its services sector,” describing this as consistent with structural trends across more diversified Sub-Saharan African economies. That framing is accurate. But across the region, the countries navigating this transition most successfully are those that have managed to keep agriculture and manufacturing growing alongside services, rather than allowing services to substitute for them.

Ghana’s January MIEG data does not signal a crisis. All three sectors grew. The economy is expanding. But both of the sectors that matter most for employment, food security, revenue diversification, and export earnings, oil and agriculture are moving in the wrong direction relative to where they were a year ago. Services, however dynamic, cannot sustain broad-based growth indefinitely if the productive base beneath them continues to soften.