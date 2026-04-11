Ghana’s Tourism Sector Gets Reform Push for Jobs and Growth

Ghana’s tourism and hospitality sector is undergoing a coordinated reform drive that puts job creation, women’s enterprise development, and industry formalisation at the centre of the government’s economic agenda for the sector.

The Ghana Tourism Federation (GHATOF) and the Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA) outlined the reform programmes at a media briefing and swearing-in ceremony held on Thursday at Accra City Hotel, bringing together industry operators, training institutions, and government officials to align on a shared growth agenda.

Representing Tourism Minister Abla Dzifa Gomashie at the event, Dr. Tamakloe, Director of Tourism at the Ministry of Tourism, Culture and Creative Arts, underscored the importance of sector-wide collaboration in building a standards-driven industry capable of competing in a demanding global market. He said training, certification, and regulatory enforcement were essential to positioning Ghana as a preferred destination.

Formalisation as an Economic Tool

Several of the announced programmes carry clear economic policy intent beyond the tourism sector itself. The National Training and Certification Programme and the Tourism Transport Standardisation initiative are designed to raise service delivery standards while also broadening the formal tax base and improving the investment climate for hospitality businesses.

Seth Ocran, President of GHATOF, said the sector currently accounts for about 5.7 percent of Ghana’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) but holds considerably more potential if stakeholder coordination and access to capital are improved. He said his vision for the federation centres on stronger corporate governance and strategic partnerships capable of accelerating that expansion by the end of the decade.

Women Operators in Focus

A standout component of the package is the Uplifting Women in Tourism initiative, which targets operators of traditional eateries, commonly known as chop bars. The programme addresses structural barriers that have long constrained this segment, including limited financing, outdated equipment, and unreliable energy supply.

Beatrice Naa Ayeley, Greater Accra Regional Chairperson of the Traditional Caterers Association, said access to modern tools and financing would allow operators to scale production, raise hygiene standards, and better position Ghanaian cuisine for both local and international consumers.

Youth Employment and Professional Training

The Graduate Tourism Employment and Mobility Support scheme aims to close the persistent gap between training and job placement for young Ghanaians entering the hospitality sector. The programme is expected to reduce unemployment pressures while channelling skilled labour into hotels, restaurants, and travel services.

The Hotel, Catering and Tourism Training Institute (HOTCATT) is positioned as the institutional anchor for developing industry-ready professionals. Acting Director Eric Kofi Afornorpe said standardised training would deliver consistent service quality across major tourism destinations, improving Ghana’s reputation and increasing visitor return rates.

Wider Sectoral Impact

Industry stakeholders at the event noted that sustained tourism growth has multiplier effects across adjacent sectors, including transport, agriculture, and the creative arts, reinforcing the case for treating the sector as a multi-sector economic driver rather than a cultural activity alone.

The reforms reflect a policy direction that frames tourism as a structural pillar for economic diversification and inclusive growth, with formalisation and skills development as the primary levers.