Genuine Savings: Wealth Lens for Resource Rich Economies

Economic performance in resource rich countries is typically judged by gross domestic product (GDP), export receipts, or fiscal balances, yet none reveals whether the asset base is being eroded.

That distinction sits at the centre of the Genuine Savings (GS) framework, developed by economists at the World Bank and grounded in earlier capital theory work by Pearce and Atkinson in 1993. The framework treats natural resource extraction not as income but as the liquidation of natural capital, and asks whether a country is replacing what it depletes.

The rule is simple. An economy is sustainable if its total capital stock does not decline over time. Genuine Savings expresses that condition as net savings minus the value of resource depletion. Once depletion is properly accounted for, many resource rich countries show low or negative figures, indicating wealth is being run down rather than built.

The Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (EITI), established in 2003, gave the broader resource curse debate institutional weight by pushing for disclosure of payments from companies to governments. The savings dimension, however, came from later academic work. Atkinson and Hamilton, writing in 2003 and again in 2016, argued that the resource curse is fundamentally a savings problem. Countries fail not because they hold resources, but because they consume the rents instead of converting them into other forms of capital.

Their 2016 simulation made the point concretely. Had the United Kingdom placed its North Sea oil revenues into a sovereign wealth fund starting in 1975, modelled along Norwegian lines, the fund would have been worth roughly £280 billion by 2010. A follow up study in 2020 extended that estimate to about £354 billion by 2018. Over the same window, the country’s depletion adjusted national saving averaged less than five percent of national income, and approached zero or turned negative in several years.

The lesson stretches well beyond the United Kingdom. Treating one off resource income as recurring fiscal revenue exposes any government, high income or low income, to the same outcome: depleted natural assets without offsetting investment in produced or human capital. The Hartwick rule, formulated in 1977, captured the underlying logic. Rents from exhaustible resources should be reinvested in other forms of capital to preserve consumption across generations.

The resource curse conversation has faded in recent years, displaced by debates around climate, the energy transition, and critical minerals. The measurement challenge has not vanished. As demand for cobalt, lithium, copper, nickel, and rare earths accelerates, resource rich countries again face a choice between consuming the wealth as it comes in or converting it into long term productive assets.

Genuine Savings is only one diagnostic. It is, however, a useful one. It tells a country whether it is saving enough of what it takes out of the ground.