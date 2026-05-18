Citizen Science Drives Fisher Support for Closed Season

More than 80 percent of fishers in eight Ghanaian coastal towns back the country’s closed fishing season, according to a three year assessment by the Environmental Justice Foundation (EJF).

The UK headquartered global civil society organisation interviewed 120 fishers across Axim, Sekondi, Shama, Elmina, Apam, Bortianor, Tema, and Keta between 2023 and 2026. Participants worked alongside EJF researchers as citizen scientists in biological monitoring during the closed season period.

Findings released in March 2026 showed that 92 percent of the trained fishers demonstrated a strong scientific understanding of why fish populations need recovery periods. About 85 percent said they would want to take part in future training, and nearly half reported greater trust in regulators after participating.

EJF Science and Research Manager in Ghana, Dr. Edna Quansah, said the assessment confirmed that the policy was scientifically necessary and strongly supported by communities themselves.

“The closed season is scientifically necessary and strongly supported by fishing communities,” she said.

Quansah added that the priority now was to deepen involvement by ensuring communities helped shape, implement, and monitor closed season policies, with fair and consistent enforcement.

The trained fishers assisted with sourcing fish for analysis, measuring and gutting samples, recording data, and educating peers about the policy. The majority were involved in measuring and gutting, which allowed them to observe biological indicators firsthand.

During engagements, communities raised several recommendations. They asked the Ministry of Fisheries and Aquaculture to issue closed season announcements early, expand educational outreach through local media and community meetings, and strengthen enforcement against illegal fishing. Many also pressed government to provide soft loans during the closure period to ease financial pressure on households.

Ghana’s marine fisheries support around 10 percent of the population and supply 80 percent of the country’s gross fish production. The small pelagic fishery, dominated by chub mackerel and sardinella, is the mainstay of coastal communities but is widely reported to be on the brink of collapse. By 2020, almost all sardinella landed by industrial trawlers were below the legally accepted minimum size.

Closed seasons were first introduced in Ghana for the industrial marine trawl sector in 2016 and extended to all fleets, including the artisanal sector, in 2019. In 2025 and 2026, the Ministry of Fisheries and Aquaculture exempted marine canoe artisanal fishers from the closure, asking that they comply with other management measures such as designated fishing holidays.