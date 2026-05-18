Mahama Advocates Self-Reliant African Health Systems in Geneva

President John Dramani Mahama has called for a bold rethinking of Africa’s healthcare systems, urging the continent to move beyond dependency and build strong, self-sustaining institutions, as he delivered the keynote address at the 79th World Health Assembly in Geneva, Switzerland.

Addressing global health leaders, policymakers and development partners, President Mahama reaffirmed Ghana’s commitment to creating a resilient, people-centred healthcare system capable of meeting both present and future challenges. His speech centred on the urgent need for African health sovereignty, expanded access to care, and increased investment in public health infrastructure.

He stressed that while international cooperation remains important, African nations must take greater ownership of their healthcare systems by strengthening local capacity, improving funding mechanisms, and prioritising innovation.

“We do not come to Geneva to mourn the past. We come to build a future where a country’s health is not a byproduct of charity, but a result of sovereign capability,” President Mahama declared, drawing applause from delegates.

President Mahama highlighted systemic gaps exposed by recent global health crises, noting that many African countries still face significant barriers in accessing essential medicines, vaccines and medical technologies. He called for practical global action that moves beyond policy declarations and delivers tangible outcomes.

President Mahama also underscored the importance of partnerships that empower, rather than perpetuate dependency. He urged international stakeholders to support Africa’s long-term vision of self-reliance through technology transfer, capacity building and equitable financing.

His address comes at a time when global health systems are under renewed scrutiny, with increasing calls for reforms that prioritise equity and sustainability. Ghana, he said, is committed to playing a leading role in shaping a new health agenda for the continent—one that ensures no citizen is left behind.

The 79th World Health Assembly continues this week, with discussions focused on strengthening global health security, advancing universal health coverage, and addressing emerging health threats worldwide.

Story by: Andre Mustapha Nii Okai Inusah

Popularly Known As: Attractive Mustapha

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