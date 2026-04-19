GCB Plans Liberian Bank Acquisition After Record 2025 Profit

GCB Bank PLC is pursuing the acquisition of one of Liberia’s largest banks as part of a regional expansion drive, its Board Chairman disclosed after shareholders approved a GH¢1.00 per share dividend at the bank’s 32nd Annual General Meeting (AGM) held in Accra on Friday, April 17, 2026.

Prof. Joshua Alabi revealed that negotiations are underway to take over the third-largest bank in Liberia, describing the move as a significant step in GCB’s cross-border expansion agenda, driven by intensifying competition from foreign-owned institutions within Ghana’s banking sector.

The disclosure came as GCB reported its strongest financial performance on record. The bank posted a 67.4 percent year-on-year growth in operating profit to GH¢3.17 billion, while operating income increased by 40.9 percent to GH¢6.3 billion. Total assets grew 23 percent to GH¢52.6 billion, customer deposits rose 19.7 percent to GH¢41.3 billion, and the loan book expanded by 56.8 percent. Asset quality improved, with the non-performing loan (NPL) ratio declining to 10.3 percent from 15.1 percent in 2024.

Return on equity reached 39 percent and earnings per share stood at GH¢7.78. The bank’s share price rose from GH¢6.37 in 2024 to GH¢20.11 by the end of 2025.

The dividend approval marked a notable turnaround. Prof. Alabi acknowledged that the previous year’s proposed payout had not received regulatory clearance, describing the outcome as disappointing for both shareholders and the board. He said sustained engagement with the Bank of Ghana (BoG) over the past year led to approval for the 2025 financial year dividend.

Shareholders at the AGM also re-elected Prof. Alabi, Dr. Alhaji Yahaya Abdul Rahman, and Ms. Pamela Seyram Addo as directors, ratified the appointment of Mr. Abdulsalam Alhassan as Executive Director for Wholesale and Investment Banking, and authorised the board to determine external auditor fees for 2026.

GCB’s medium-term strategy running from 2025 to 2028 is focused on accelerating sustainable growth and solidifying market dominance, with priorities including digital onboarding, faster loan processing, brand modernisation, and diversifying revenue through corporate banking and trade finance opportunities under the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).