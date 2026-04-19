Atuabo Plant Shuts Down Overnight for Emergency Repairs

Ghana National Gas Company and the Ghana Grid Company Limited (GRIDCo) have announced a planned five-hour overnight shutdown of the Atuabo Gas Processing Plant to complete emergency repairs on a critical control system.

The shutdown is scheduled from midnight to 5:00 a.m. on Monday, April 20, 2026, to complete the replacement of a damaged Burner Management System controller.

A joint statement issued on April 15 confirmed the plant suffered a complete failure of the Burner Management System (BMS) controller within the Heat Medium System, a component essential for regulating temperatures during gas processing, rendering the affected system unusable.

According to a further joint statement issued Sunday, April 19, all preparatory installation works are approximately 90 percent complete, with the final phase requiring the full plant shutdown.

Both agencies said contingency arrangements have been put in place to minimise disruptions to electricity consumers during the maintenance window, and assured the public the work would be completed within the scheduled timeframe.

The Atuabo plant supplies processed gas to thermal power generation plants across the country.