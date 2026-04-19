Togbe Afede Leads Ghana Trade Push at Philadelphia Forum

Togbe Afede XIV is heading a Ghanaian business delegation to the 56th annual World Trade Centers Association (WTCA) Global Business Forum in Philadelphia this week, as Accra steps up efforts to attract foreign direct investment (FDI) and deepen its integration into global trade networks.

The forum runs from April 19 to 22, 2026, bringing together leaders from business, government, academia, and international organisations, with nearly 300 registrants representing 93 World Trade Center businesses across 46 countries and territories confirmed to attend.

Togbe Afede XIV serves as Executive Chairman of World Trade Centre Accra and is a board member of the WTCA in New York. He is leading a delegation drawn from Ghana’s energy, agribusiness, pharmaceuticals, and industrial development sectors, reflecting a coordinated national push to position the country as a competitive investment destination.

Speaking ahead of the forum, Togbe Afede said the delegation’s core objective is to forge strategic partnerships, attract capital, and strengthen Ghana’s position in global value chains. “Our priority is to connect Ghana to global capital, technology, and markets to enhance competitiveness and accelerate economic growth,” he said.

A key element of Ghana’s participation will be a national exhibition coordinated by World Trade Centre Accra in partnership with the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre (GIPC) and the 24-Hour Economy Authority, designed to showcase investment opportunities across priority sectors and facilitate direct engagement with potential international partners.

This year’s forum carries the theme “Historic Foundations, Future Collaborations: Cultivating New Business Frontiers,” and will feature sessions on global trade and investment trends, B2B matchmaking through the WTCA’s B2Match platform, and the launch of the UNIDO-WTCA Blue Economy Global Call 2026.

Philadelphia was selected as host in part because of its economic strengths in life sciences, manufacturing, higher education, innovation, technology, and food and agribusiness, sectors that align closely with Ghana’s investment promotion priorities.

Ghana’s participation is expected to open avenues for trade expansion, technology transfer, and economic cooperation, aligned with the government’s broader industrialisation and export-led growth agenda.