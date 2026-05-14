Ghana Opens December in GH 2026 Event Submissions

The Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA) has opened submissions for December in GH 2026, calling on event producers, cultural innovators and experience creators to join Ghana’s flagship festive tourism season, scheduled to run from December 1, 2026 to January 3, 2027.

Now in its latest edition, the programme has matured from a seasonal events calendar into a fully curated cultural season under the broader Black Star Experience agenda. The authority says the 2026 edition will position Ghana as a multi-city destination showcasing music, film, fashion, cuisine, heritage and contemporary creative expression.

The festive season has emerged as a major driver of diaspora engagement and international tourism, drawing first-time visitors, investors and cultural enthusiasts from across the globe. This year’s edition places greater weight on regional participation, cohesive storytelling and enhanced visitor experiences that reflect Ghana’s cultural diversity.

GTA Chief Executive Officer Maame Efua Houadjeto described December in GH as a cultural movement designed to reinforce Ghana’s global tourism brand, with this year’s edition expected to be the most impactful to date.

Speaking on the programme’s significance, Annabelle McKenzie captured the spirit of the season as one of “return, connection and discovery”, stressing that selected events must demonstrate clear cultural value and production quality.

The authority will prioritise proposals showing strong audience engagement, cultural authenticity and alignment with a unified national tourism narrative. Selected events will be integrated into the official national calendar and promoted through GTA platforms both locally and internationally.

The submission deadline is Monday, July 13, 2026. Applications can be made via bit.lv/3P2Tdbi, with additional tourism information available at visitghana.com and ghana.travel.