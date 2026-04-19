Dangote Refinery Turns Nigeria into Net Petrol Exporter for First Time

Nigeria crossed a milestone in its energy history in March 2026 when the Dangote Petroleum Refinery and Petrochemicals exported more refined petrol than the country imported, making Africa’s largest crude producer a net exporter of refined fuel for the first time.

The Lekki-based facility shipped 44,000 barrels per day (bpd) of petrol during the month, while Nigeria’s petrol imports fell to 41,000 bpd, the lowest level ever recorded according to market intelligence firm Kpler. The resulting surplus of roughly 3,000 bpd marks the end of a structural anomaly that had defined Nigeria’s economy for decades: a country that sat on vast crude reserves but shipped refined products back home because it lacked the processing capacity to serve its own population.

Crude supply to the 650,000 bpd refinery climbed to approximately 565,000 bpd in March, the second-highest throughput since operations began in late 2023, pointing to sustained utilisation at scale. Aliko Dangote, President and Chief Executive of Dangote Industries Limited, credited the economic and energy sector reforms of President Bola Tinubu’s administration for creating the policy conditions that made large-scale domestic refining commercially viable and restored investor confidence in the sector.

The export footprint is also expanding geographically. The refinery delivered a 317,000-barrel petrol cargo to Mozambique in March, its first shipment to East Africa, with a follow-up cargo scheduled for arrival at Beira in April. The eastward push reflects growing appetite from buyers across the continent who are shifting away from Middle East supply amid ongoing geopolitical disruptions that have tightened global fuel markets since February 2026.

The facility has now shipped 17 cargoes of gasoline to other African nations, and exports of urea fertiliser have also risen as buyers seek alternative supply sources. Ghana’s President John Mahama said his government was exploring a formal supply agreement with the Dangote refinery as an alternative source of refined petroleum, an indication of the refinery’s growing strategic relevance to neighbouring economies.

Analysts say the export milestone carries significant macroeconomic consequences for Nigeria. Foreign exchange earnings from refined product exports are expected to ease pressure on the naira, while the rapid displacement of imports reduces the chronic drain on Nigeria’s foreign reserves that fuel dependency had long imposed. The development also introduces a new competitive force into global refined fuel markets, with potential implications for Europe’s already oversupplied petrol trade.

The refinery’s trajectory since late 2023 has followed a consistent pattern: it first reduced Nigeria’s import bill, then displaced traders whose businesses had been built around the country’s refining gap, then expanded into West Africa, and has now reached East Africa. Nigeria’s net exporter status, however marginal in its opening month, signals a structural break with a past that many had come to accept as permanent.