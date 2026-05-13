Ghana Opens Startup Loans, Training for Youth Under 35

Young Ghanaians between the ages of 18 and 35 can now apply for startup loans of between GH₵5,000 and GH₵500,000, free digital skills training and guaranteed internship placements through the government’s 24-Hour Economy and Accelerated Export Development Programme (24H+), with the Expression of Interest portal now live.

The portal invites applications from youth, farmers, traders, investors and manufacturers across key sectors including agro-ecological parks, pharmaceutical innovation, textile and garment production, air cargo logistics and creative industry development.

Concessionary loans for young applicants will be facilitated through the Development Bank Ghana, while equity financing is available via the Venture Capital Trust Fund. Priority consideration will be given to cooperatives and trade associations. Free digital skills training will be delivered through Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) centres operating across all 16 regions, with internship placements guaranteed through partner companies under the initiative.

President John Dramani Mahama has described 24H+ as a “holistic, integrated multisectoral programme” targeting production bottlenecks across agriculture, fisheries, manufacturing and the creative economy.

The incentive structure extends well beyond youth financing. Participating businesses can access reduced corporate income tax rates for firms running multiple shifts, preferential utility access and import duty exemptions on machinery and raw materials not locally available. Additional benefits include value added tax (VAT) relief in selected sectors, export performance rebates and temporary tax holidays for startups in manufacturing, information and communications technology (ICT), agro-processing and tourism.

The portal also accepts registrations for several flagship infrastructure projects including the Akosombo Textiles and Garments Park, the Tamale Air Cargo Hub and the Legon Pharmaceutical Innovation Park. Authorities have indicated that further opportunities will be made available in subsequent programme phases.

Interested applicants are required to complete an Expression of Interest form on the 24H+ official website.