NITA Says Disputed Digital Fees Rest On Existing Law

Ghana’s information technology regulator has rejected criticism of proposed digital fees and rules, saying the contested charges already rest on existing law, not a bill before Parliament.

The National Information Technology Agency (NITA) said in a statement that it was not enforcing provisions of a future law before lawmakers had approved it, dismissing claims to that effect spreading on social media.

“NITA’s authority did not begin with the proposed Bill,” it said.

The agency cited the National Information Technology Agency Act of 2008, the Electronic Transactions Act of 2008 and the Fees and Charges (Miscellaneous Provisions) Act of 2022 as the basis for its work. It said fee schedules and certification categories already sit in two Legislative Instruments passed by Parliament: L.I. 2481 of 2023 and its 2025 amendment, L.I. 2512.

NITA pointed to accreditation fees of 20,000 cedis, about $1,900, for fintech firms and 10,000 cedis for electronic commerce providers, saying these appear in existing regulations and were not introduced by the pending bill. The fees, it said, reflect the cost of keeping digital platforms safe and protecting consumers.

The agency also denied acting beyond its powers, arguing that current law already lets it regulate information and communications technology (ICT) providers, keep registers of licence holders and certify ICT professionals. It said Sections 2 and 3 of its founding Act give it that mandate.

The dispute centres on the proposed NITA Bill of 2025. Critics in the technology sector warn that its licensing rules and a requirement for ICT professionals to be certified before working could raise barriers and compliance costs for startups, fintech firms and digital service providers.

The row mirrors wider tension across African markets, where governments are tightening oversight of rapidly growing digital economies while founders and investors caution that heavy regulation could slow innovation. Ghana has marketed itself as one of West Africa’s emerging hubs for mobile payments, electronic commerce and financial technology.

NITA said the bill, still under consultation, aims to modernise digital governance in areas such as artificial intelligence, cloud infrastructure, cybersecurity, digital identity and transactions across borders. It added that the measure must pass consultation, Cabinet review, scrutiny by the Attorney General and a parliamentary vote before becoming law.