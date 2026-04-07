Former WWE Champion Alberto Del Rio Arrested in Mexico

Former World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) champion Alberto Del Rio has been arrested in Mexico on allegations of domestic violence, with multiple Mexican media outlets confirming the detention on Monday.

Del Rio, whose real name is Alberto Rodriguez, was arrested in San Luis Potosí on allegations of physical and verbal assault against his wife, who called emergency services for assistance. The woman reportedly suffered injuries to her face and arms. State Civil Guard officers arrived at the scene during the alleged assault, found visible signs of violence, and immediately detained the former champion.

The case has been handed over to the San Luis Potosí State Attorney General’s Office. As of the latest reports, no formal charges have been confirmed and the investigation remains active.

Several Mexican media outlets reported the story, with the incident said to have taken place in the Lomas del Tec neighborhood in the capital of San Luis Potosí. A mugshot of the wrestler has circulated on social media, though no official statement has confirmed its authenticity.

This arrest is not the first time Rodriguez has faced serious legal trouble. In May 2020, he was arrested in San Antonio, Texas, on charges of assault and sexual assault. A grand jury indicted him in October 2020, but the charges were dropped in December 2021 after a witness went missing before trial.

Del Rio rose to global prominence after joining WWE in 2009, becoming the first Mexican wrestler to hold both the WWE Championship and the World Heavyweight Championship. He remains active on the independent wrestling circuit, primarily competing in Mexico, and had reportedly been planning to launch a new promotion prior to this arrest. Neither Del Rio nor his representatives have issued a public statement on the allegations.