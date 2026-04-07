Cancer Care Africa Foundation Launched, Introduces Genetic  Counselling Certificate Programme

Ghanaian nurse and winner of the 2025 Aster Guardians Global Nursing Award, Naomi Oyoe Ohene Oti, has officially launched the Cancer Care Africa Foundation (CanCAF), along with its flagship initiative, the “Cancer Genetic Counselling Certificate Programme for Oncology Nurses in Africa” (CGCP-ON Africa), marking a significant milestone in Africa’s progress towards stronger, more equitable cancer care.

The event, held at the West African Genetic Medicine Centre (WAGMC) at the University of Ghana, brought together policymakers, healthcare leaders, development partners, oncology professionals, academic institutions, and religious leaders who affirmed a shared commitment to reshaping cancer outcomes across Ghana and the continent.

In her address, the Founder and Executive Director of Cancer Care Foundation, Naomi Oyoe Ohene Oti, described the moment as “a deliberate choice to go far, together.”

“For too many families across Africa, a cancer diagnosis comes too late, when options are limited, costs are overwhelming, and hope feels out of reach. This dual launch represents a deliberate and urgent effort to change that story, ensuring that where a person lives no longer determines whether they survive cancer,” she stated.

She highlighted persistent challenges in the treatment of cancer, including late detection, limited awareness about the disease, and critical workforce gaps, while reminding stakeholders that behind every statistic are real people whose lives depend on earlier diagnosis and better care.

Introducing the Foundation’s guiding vision, Naomi said that no African should be denied quality cancer care due to their location. “The launch of CanCAF signals a long-term commitment to strengthening Africa’s cancer response through workforce development, leadership, and advocacy. At the heart of this effort is the CGCP-ON Africa programme, an innovative training initiative and the first of its kind tailored specifically for oncology nurses across the continent,” she added.

The keynote speaker, Dr. Jemima Dennis Antwi, CEO of the Center for Health Development and Research (CEHDAR), emphasized the human dimension of genetic counselling and precision oncology. “Genetic counselling is not just science; it is about people, culture, and trust. This programme is a strategic intervention that will bridge the gap between innovation and access while strengthening culturally responsive cancer care across Africa,” she said.

Speaking on behalf of the Minister of Health, Dr. Hafiz Adams commended the initiative for aligning with national priorities under the Cancer Control Plan. He emphasized the growing importance of genomics, innovation, and data in modern healthcare, noting that strengthening the capacity of oncology nurses is essential to improving access and outcomes. “When we empower nurses, we invest in lives saved and families strengthened, “ he added.

Speakers, including Prof. Alfred Edwin Yawson, Provost, College of Health Sciences, University of Ghana, and Dr. Amma Benneh, Director, West African Genetic Medicine Centre (WAGMC), underscored the rising cancer burden in Africa and the urgent need for coordinated, research-driven solutions supported by sustained collaboration across sectors.

The Foundation’s work will be guided by the six strategic priorities:

Establishing an African Cancer Nursing Competency Framework to standardize and elevate oncology nursing practice.

Strengthen Cancer Awareness and Early Detection through education, advocacy, and expanded screening to reduce stigma and improve early diagnosis.

Expanding access to training, scholarships, and mentorship for oncology Professionals.

Empowering nurses as leaders in cancer control, policy, and advocacy.

Strengthen partnerships with governments, health institutions, civil society, and global partners to enable coordinated cancer care.

Strengthening National Leadership and Unify Oncology Nursing across Africa

These pillars reflect CanCAF’s commitment to building a skilled and sustainable cancer workforce, one capable of improving early detection, strengthening treatment outcomes, and advancing equitable access to care.

Goodwill messages from leading health institutions and global partners underscored the importance of collective action to close persistent gaps in cancer care across the continent.

The event concluded with the official unveiling of both the Cancer Care Africa Foundation and the CGCP-ON Africa programme.

Click on the link below to watch highlights of the launch.