Commendation To The Hajj Board Chairman And Team For Progress On Hajj 2026 Preparations

Ghanaian Hajj Concern extends its warmest congratulations to the Chairman of the Ghana Hajj Board, Alhaji Abdul Rauf Tanko, and his dedicated team for the commendable progress made so far in the organization and preparation towards Hajj 2026.

We have received encouraging information, particularly regarding your swift response and strong cooperation with the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah. This level of commitment and coordination is unprecedented and reflects a deep sense of responsibility toward ensuring a smooth and successful pilgrimage for Ghanaian Muslims.

We are especially mindful of the recent introduction of additional requirements by the Ministry, including the health certification and the arrangement of sacrifice (Hadaya). Despite these late developments, your team has demonstrated remarkable efficiency and adaptability in managing these processes effectively, thereby minimizing potential challenges for prospective pilgrims.

Ghanaian Hajj Concern acknowledges and appreciates these efforts, which continue to build confidence among Ghanaian pilgrims and their families. Your leadership and proactive engagement are clear indicators of a desire to raise the standard of Hajj administration in Ghana.

We therefore encourage you and your team to remain focused, committed, and steadfast in your mission to deliver a well-organized, safe, and spiritually fulfilling Hajj experience for all Ghanaian pilgrims this year.

May Allah guide and strengthen you in this noble duty.

Signed,

SULEMANA ALHASSAN ATAKPO

(Convener)

Ghanaian Hajj Concern