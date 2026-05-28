Former CIA Official Arrested Over US$40m Gold Hoard

A former senior Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) official has been arrested and charged with theft of public money after Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) agents raided his Virginia home and found 303 gold bars valued at more than $40 million, along with $2 million in cash and 35 luxury watches, most of them Rolexes.

David Rush, who held a senior executive service-level position at the CIA with top secret security clearance, was arrested on May 19, one day after the FBI searched his home. The investigation began after Rush made repeated requests to his agency between November 2025 and March 2026 for what he described as work-related funding, including significant quantities of foreign currency and tens of millions of dollars in gold bars.

When the CIA conducted an internal audit, the assets could not be located or accounted for, prompting the agency to escalate. “After a CIA internal investigation identified potential violations of the law,” the FBI said, CIA Director John Ratcliffe referred the matter to federal investigators for a full law enforcement inquiry.

Federal agents initially checked a storage space near Rush’s office before the home raid. Only a portion of the funds he had received remained in the official storage location, according to a court affidavit. The rest was discovered at his residence.

Beyond the alleged theft, investigators found that Rush appears to have built his career on a fabricated identity. He claimed to hold a mathematics degree from Clemson University and a master’s in electrical engineering from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, but registrars at both institutions found no record of his attendance. He also represented himself as holding certifications from the US Air Force and Naval Test Pilot Schools and as an active Navy Reserve captain, but federal aviation and military records reveal he held no pilot’s licence and served instead as an IT technician.

Court records show Rush enlisted in the US Navy in 1997, served in the Navy Reserve from 2004 and was honourably discharged as a lieutenant in 2015. He never re-enlisted. He is alleged to have then used fabricated active captain status to claim $77,000 in unearned military leave payments while drawing an executive salary.

Rush is currently in federal custody. His detention hearing has been postponed to June 5 at the US District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia as both prosecutors and defence attorneys gather additional information.