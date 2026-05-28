Cudjoe Warns NDC Against Sidelining Haruna Iddrisu

Founding President of IMANI Africa Franklin Cudjoe has entered the growing internal debate within the National Democratic Congress (NDC) over the political standing of Education Minister Haruna Iddrisu, warning party figures against targeting one of the NDC’s most strategically important politicians in the race to position for the post-Mahama era.

The intervention follows recent public remarks by NDC National Chairman Johnson Asiedu Nketia, popularly known as General Mosquito, which Cudjoe interpreted as part of a push to diminish Haruna’s standing within the party. Cudjoe rejected the premise and the timing, describing the campaign as counterproductive and factually misguided.

“Every NDC presidential hopeful needs a Haruna Iddrisu,” Cudjoe wrote in a social media post.

He credited Haruna with sustaining the NDC during its years in opposition, particularly in the Northern and Ashanti regions, and argued that the former Minority Leader’s record of building relationships across party lines made him one of the most valuable political assets the NDC possesses. He also said Haruna mentored a significant number of individuals who later became government ministers.

Cudjoe’s sharpest challenge was to the claim that Haruna’s removal from parliamentary leadership contributed to the NDC’s 2024 election victory. He said that argument does not hold up to scrutiny, arguing instead that the NPP’s defeat was driven by economic hardship and public frustration under the previous administration.

He also dismissed any notion that Haruna poses an immediate threat to other aspirants, noting that Haruna has publicly denied any intention to contest the flagbearer race at this point. Cudjoe said attacking someone with no active candidacy amounted to political paranoia, and warned it was more likely to boost Haruna’s standing with supporters than weaken it.

His remarks close with a broader counsel to NDC figures with 2028 ambitions, advising them to concentrate on governance and delivery rather than settling factional scores while President Mahama is still in office.