Jinapor Launches Command Centre to Monitor ECG Operations

Energy Minister Dr. John Abdulai Jinapor has announced plans to establish a dedicated command-and-control centre that will track the operations of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) in real time, as part of a broader effort to improve accountability and service reliability across the country’s power distribution network.

Jinapor made the announcement at a meeting with regional and district ECG managers in the Ashanti Region. He said the centre will use modern technology to monitor transformers, track service delivery performance and measure response times to outages nationwide, giving the ministry direct visibility into operations that have previously lacked centralised oversight.

A key element of the reform is the issuance of dedicated mobile phones to ECG managers, linked to the monitoring system. The arrangement is designed to reduce delays in fault reporting and communication between field teams and central management. Alongside this, the ministry intends to introduce a short code through which members of the public can directly report power disruptions to authorities, bringing citizen engagement formally into the oversight process for the first time.

The ministry also plans to provide field teams with electric motorcycles and pickup trucks to improve response efficiency at the district level. The logistics component addresses a long-standing operational challenge in which delays in reaching fault sites have compounded service disruptions for consumers.

Jinapor described the command centre as a tool not simply for monitoring but for actively driving improvements in response times across ECG’s national network. He linked the initiative to a pattern of operational inefficiency within the utility that has contributed significantly to public dissatisfaction with electricity supply.

The announcement comes in the wake of a series of interventions by the Energy Ministry in the ECG system, including a procurement probe and the management of the fallout from the Akosombo power control centre fire in April. The government has framed each step as part of a sustained effort to modernise the distribution sector and restore confidence in the reliability of electricity supply.