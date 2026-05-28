Congo Scraps Visas for All Africans in 2027

Congo will remove visa requirements for all African nationals from January 1, 2027, President Denis Sassou-Nguesso announced Monday at the African Development Bank Group (AfDB) Annual Meetings in Brazzaville.

The declaration, made during Africa Day celebrations at the Kintele Conference Centre, drew sustained applause from thousands of delegates including African heads of state, ministers, diplomats and investors. Sassou-Nguesso tied the decision to the continent’s integration agenda, urging fellow leaders to move beyond what he called “selfishness and nationalism” and accelerate implementation of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

Congo joins a growing group of African nations that have opened their borders to fellow Africans. Benin pioneered the approach in 2020, Togo followed earlier this month, and Rwanda, Ghana, Seychelles and The Gambia are among those already operating visa-free regimes for African travellers. That makes Congo the seventh such country on the continent.

The Congolese leader stressed that no single African state could independently finance the roads, railways, ports, airports and energy systems the continent needs, calling instead for collective investment. He also urged global support for environmental preservation, describing Africa’s forests as a second green lung of humanity.

AfDB President Dr Sidi Ould Tah reinforced the integration message, stating: “Our responsibility now is to strengthen Africa’s collective agency.” He called for stronger continental institutions and a new African financing architecture to back long-term development.

Practical implementation details, including the authorised length of stay and required documentation under Congo’s new policy, have not yet been released by Congolese authorities. The AfDB Annual Meetings continue in Brazzaville until May 29.