FK Company Warns Encroachers to Vacate Disputed Ga South Lands or Face Demolition

F K Company Limited has issued a strong warning to residents of Danchira, Domeabra, and surrounding communities in the Ga South Municipality to vacate portions of land it claims ownership of or risk demolition of their structures.

The Chief Executive Officer of the company, Mr Asare, said the firm has secured multiple court judgments affirming its ownership of the disputed lands and is preparing to enforce those rulings.

According to him, the company recently moved to take possession of the land following the court decisions, but has faced resistance from some occupants.

“We came to take court possession, but if they refuse to leave, we will proceed with demolition,” he stated.

Mr Asare explained that the company derives its title from the Nii Djan Bi Amu family, which he said has longstanding legal victories dating back to 1890 and 1891 supporting their ownership claims.

He noted that several groups, including residents from Danchira, Domeabra, and Ashalaja, as well as an individual identified as Nii Lantey Okumka, have laid competing claims to the land over the years, but insisted that the courts have consistently ruled in favour of his outfit.

“I don’t use land guards. I rely on the courts, and there is judgment against those contesting the land,” he said.

Mr Asare further disclosed that attempts by the opposing parties to halt enforcement of the judgment through a stay of execution were unsuccessful, adding that they still have the option to pursue an appeal.

He alleged that company officials have been attacked on previous occasions when attempting to access the land, leading to further legal action in which some individuals were fined.

The company has since issued notices to occupants to remove their belongings, warning that failure to comply will result in forced demolition.

“We have informed them to start removing their properties. Bulldozers will be brought in to clear the area,” he stated, indicating that the exercise could commence as early as next week.

The development is expected to heighten tensions in the affected communities, where residents risk losing homes and properties if enforcement proceeds.