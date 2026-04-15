Ghanaian Youth Group Declares Strong Position On LGBTQ+; Urges Swift Passage Of Family Values Bill

A youth-led Christian movement in Ghana, Youth in Action for Christ, has publicly declared its stance on LGBTQ-related issues, calling on national leaders to expedite the passage of the controversial Promotion of Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values Bill.

In a detailed statement titled “The Stance of the Ghanaian Youth on LGBTQ,” the group outlined its position, grounding its arguments in Christian doctrine and moral convictions.

The statement emphasizes the organization’s commitment to promoting spiritual growth, evangelism, and moral advocacy among young people, while encouraging them to influence society through leadership, service, and adherence to biblical principles.

According to the group, their position is rooted in the belief that humanity was created by God as “male and female,” referencing the biblical account in Genesis.

They further stressed that marriage, in their view, is a sacred covenant exclusively between a man and a woman, within which sexual relations should be confined.

The statement also referenced passages from the Bible, including Leviticus 18:22, which the group interprets as providing guidance for moral conduct.

They noted that such scriptures inform their broader commitment to living in obedience to God and upholding what they describe as traditional moral values.

Addressing the national conversation around LGBTQ rights, Youth in Action for Christ urged political leaders to approach the issue with “critical thinking rather than political bias.”

The group cautioned that reducing the matter to partisan debates risks deepening societal divisions and detracting from meaningful national dialogue.

The youth movement expressed concern over delays in passing the Promotion of Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values Bill, describing the issue as urgent.

They appealed directly to the Parliament of Ghana to take decisive steps toward accelerating the legislative process.

Furthermore, the group called on the President of Ghana to demonstrate commitment to the nation’s future by signing the bill into law once it is passed.

They argued that such action would reflect responsiveness to the concerns of young people who share their perspective.

In addition to their advocacy, the group made a spiritual appeal, encouraging Ghanaian youth to pray for the nation.

They expressed hope that “righteousness, peace, and truth” would prevail and that citizens would come to a deeper understanding of God’s will.

The statement was signed by Elder Jackson Adu, President of Youth in Action for Christ, who reaffirmed the group’s dedication to influencing public discourse through faith-based principles.

The position taken by the group adds to the ongoing national debate surrounding LGBTQ rights in Ghana, a conversation that continues to evoke strong opinions across religious, cultural, and political lines.

As discussions progress, the call by youth-led organizations highlights the growing involvement of younger voices in shaping the country’s moral and legislative direction.

Below is the full statement

THE STANCE OF THE GHANAIAN YOUTH ON LGBTQ BY YOUTH IN ACTION FOR CHRIST

Youth in Action for Christ is a faith-driven movement of young believers committed to living out Christian values in today’s world. The group focuses on spiritual growth, evangelism, moral advocacy, and community impact, empowering youth to stand for truth, demonstrate Christ-like character, and influence society through service, leadership, and biblical principles.

We believe that God created humanity in His image, “male and female” (Genesis 1:27), and established marriage as a sacred covenant between a man and a woman (Genesis 2:24). In line with Scripture, we uphold that sexual relations are to be expressed within this covenant.

We also acknowledge biblical passages such as Leviticus 18:22 (“Thou shalt not lie with mankind, as with womankind: it is abomination”).

This, we understand as guiding principles for moral conduct, within the broader call to live in obedience to God.

As youths, we urge leaders of the nation to approach matters relating to Promotion of Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values Bill with critical thinking, rather than political bias. Reducing such sensitive topics to political arguments often deepens division and distracts from meaningful dialogue.

In view of this, we write with a deep sense of concern and urgency to appeal to the Parliament of Ghana to take decisive steps to accelerate the passing of the Promotion of Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values Bill.

To demonstrate his commitment to the next generation not only in words, but through urgent and tangible action, we appeal to the President of the nation to do the youth a favor by signing the bill when it is passed.

We ask all the youth to pray for our nation, that righteousness, peace, and truth will prevail, and that all people will come to the knowledge of God’s will.

Signed

Elder Jackson Adu

President Youth in Action for Christ

0546852592

For further information, please contact

Pastor Emmanuel Antwi

0244159536

Elder Fred Tettey

0243131144

Elder Emmanuel Antwi

0204250433