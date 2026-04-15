UNESCO-FCDO Sankore project closes with a call to unlock value from Ghana’s research outputs.

By: Linda Dede Nyanya Godji Incoom

Ghana’s long-standing challenge of translating research into tangible economic value may finally be within reach, as stakeholders at the close of the UNESCO-FCDO Sankore project called for urgent action to commercialise research outputs across the country.

At the closing event of the Sankore Project in Accra, policymakers, development partners and research institutions stressed that without deliberate efforts to move research beyond academic publications, innovation will continue to have limited impact on national development.

Funded by the UK’s Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO), the Sankore Project was implemented in Ghana and Nigeria to strengthen science, technology and innovation (STI) systems and promote digital inclusion across West Africa. The project has already played a central role in the operationalisation of the Ghana National Research Fund (GNRF), following its announcement by government in 2025, particularly in developing its strategic plan, legal framework and grant management architecture.

Speaking at the event, the National Professional Officer for Natural Sciences at UNESCO Accra, Ms. Melody Boateng, noted that the project was designed to strengthen STI systems while supporting pathways for commercialisation. “A lot of research gets done in Ghana… but a lot of them, which are viable, end up on the shelves. We don’t see a true prototype or tangible outcomes,” she added.

As part of the intervention, the project worked with international partners such as the UK Centre for Ecology and Hydrology (UKCEH) to support research institutions such as the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) to undergo commercialisation audits and has since developed a commercialisation framework to better connect research outputs to market needs.

Prof. Abigail Opoku Mensah, the Acting Administrator of the Ghana National Research Fund, noted that although the Sankore Project has contributed significantly to the progress of the Fund since its establishment, its effectiveness will depend largely on the passage of a Legislative Instrument (L.I.) to make the Fund fully functional. Beyond legislation, she identified the establishment of a credible and transparent grant management system as a critical success output of the project, adding that building “a very transparent, very robust and credible” system is essential to gaining stakeholder confidence.

On the call for an L.I., Ms. Melody Boateng, assured that the project has already supported the development of a legal instrument to make the Fund fully functional, alongside a five-year strategic plan and resource mobilisation strategy. She added that the Fund must also “operate in a very transparent manner with strong governance framework mechanisms.”

From a regional perspective, the Technology and Innovation Adviser of the FCDO’s West Africa Research and Innovation Hub (WARIH), Ms. Chisom Udemezue emphasised that research commercialisation is directly tied to economic transformation. She stressed that countries must take ownership of their research agendas by investing domestically. “We need funding for science and technology… and one of our approaches is to help mobilise domestic funding from public and from private institutions.” she noted.

In an interview, the Director of Science and Technology Promotion of Nigeria’s Federal Ministry of Innovation, Science and Technology (FMIST), Dr. Olayiwola Agoro, described the Sankore Project as “a very laudable project” and “an eye opener,” particularly in shaping efforts to operationalise research funding systems including the activation of Nigeria’s National Research and Innovation Fund (NRIF).

UNESCO’s Representative to Ghana, Mr. Edmond Moukala, in remarks read on his behalf by the National Professional Officer for Education, Mr. Prosper Nyavor, emphasised that the project’s closure marks “a moment of transition,” urging institutions to strengthen ownership and continue investing in science, technology, and innovation as drivers of sustainable development.

He assured UNESCO’s Member States and partners of the organisation’s commitment to support inclusive, well-governed, and sustainable STI systems in Ghana, Nigeria, and across West Africa.

“With the foundations laid, the spotlight now turns to government, industry, and research institutions to accelerate reforms, deepen collaboration, and ensure that innovation translates into inclusive economic growth.” he added.

Brief about UNESCO’s Sankore Project

The SANKORE PROJECT “Strengthening Science, Technology, and Innovation (STI) Systems and Digital Inclusion in West Africa” has been implemented over the past one year with the objective of driving transformative change in Ghana and Nigeria by strengthening (STI) ecosystems, advancing the commercialisation of research, and providing expert-driven STI solutions across Ghana, Nigeria and West Africa sub-region.

The project has generated significant results, including the operationalisation of the Ghana National Research Fund and activation of Nigeria’s National Research and Innovation Fund, strengthening commercialisation potential of public research institutions, and facilitated partnerships and knowledge exchange among national and international STI institutions.

The project was funded by the UK’s Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO). The implementing partners are the Ministry of Environment, Science, and Technology (Ghana), the Federal Ministry of Innovation, Science and Technology (Nigeria), the UK Centre for Ecology and Hydrology, and the Sheda Science and Technology Complex (Nigeria).

The participating institutions include the Ghana National Research Fund, the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (Ghana), the National Space Research and Development Agency (Nigeria, and the National Office for Technology Acquisition and Promotion (Nigeria.