Five Ewe Proverbs That Capture Volta Region Wisdom

Among the Ewe people of Ghana’s Volta Region, proverbs remain a living tool for teaching wisdom, settling disputes and guiding the young, with elders favouring indirect counsel over blunt instruction.

These sayings surface at funerals, festivals, family gatherings and community meetings, where a well placed proverb often carries more weight than a direct order. The Ewe language, spoken by millions across Ghana and Togo, draws many of its lessons from farming, nature and family life.

Documented collections, including the work compiled by Cephas Yao Agbemenu, preserve hundreds of these sayings. The five below appear in those records and reflect the values the Ewe pass from one generation to the next.

“Nunya, adidoe, asi metunee o.” Wisdom resembles a baobab tree that no single person can wrap their arms around. It teaches humility and the idea that knowledge grows when people learn from one another.

“Akpa le tome gake menya tsi ƒe vevie nyenye o.” A fish lives in water yet fails to grasp its worth. The saying warns against taking the everyday for granted.

“Asi ɖeka melea todzo o.” One hand cannot trap a buffalo. It points to the strength people find in working together.

“Ɖe wotana hafi dzea azɔli.” A child crawls before it walks. Elders use it to urge patience and steady progress.

“Amedzro nkugaa, menyá xɔdome mɔ o.” A stranger, however wide his eyes, does not know the community’s hidden paths. It speaks to the value of belonging and local knowledge.

For many Voltarians, proverbs stay woven into daily speech, teaching and leadership. Younger people are also returning to them as a marker of identity, keeping both the language and its wisdom alive.