Baloy Backs Panama For First World Cup Win

Former Panama defender Felipe Baloy says he is confident his country can claim a first World Cup victory when they open against Ghana in Toronto on June 17.

Baloy carries some authority on the subject. He became the first Panama player to score at a World Cup when he netted against England in Russia eight years ago.

Now 45 and retired from playing, Baloy coaches Panama’s Under-17 side while keeping a close eye on the senior team. He rates the current group highly, pointing to players who are competing in strong leagues and holding their own among elite company. Baloy believes the side has “every chance of earning Panama’s first World Cup victory.”

Panama round off their preparations with a friendly against Bosnia on June 6, their final tune-up before the Group L opener. They lost to Brazil last week, then bounced back to beat the Dominican Republic in midweek.