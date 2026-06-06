Appiah Urges Black Stars To Seize World Cup Chance

Former Ghana captain Stephen Appiah has urged the Black Stars to seize their chance at the 2026 World Cup, warning that opportunities on football’s biggest stage rarely come twice.

Appiah speaks from experience. He captained Ghana to the quarter-finals at the 2010 World Cup in South Africa, where the side came within a missed penalty of becoming the first African team to reach the semi-finals.

Speaking to 3Sports, he encouraged the current squad to stay focused and give everything when the tournament reaches the United States, Canada and Mexico. “It’s their time and that’s the right moment,” he said.

He cautioned the players against treating the chance lightly, pointing to others who wasted similar moments and later paid for it. Appiah also reminded them that they carry the hopes of the wider continent, and that pulling on the national shirt should drive them to fight for every result.

He drew a contrast with his own playing days, noting that social media now magnifies every performance. Players had fewer ways to be seen back in 2006, he said, so the current group should make the most of every chance that comes their way.