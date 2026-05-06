First National Bank Opens Ghana’s First Exclusive Private Lounge

First National Bank (FNB) Ghana has opened its first dedicated private banking facility in Accra, marking a significant step in the South African-owned lender’s strategy to capture Ghana’s growing high-net-worth client segment.

The Gold Coast Lounge, launched at FNB Ghana’s Airport Branch on May 6, 2026, serves as the physical anchor of the bank’s private banking offering. The facility features an elegantly furnished reception area and fully private meeting rooms designed for confidential financial consultations. It operates during regular branch hours, from 8:30am to 5pm on weekdays.

FNB Ghana is a subsidiary of FirstRand Group, South Africa’s largest bank by market capitalisation. Bloomberg reported in April 2025 that FNB planned to roll out private banking services across Ghana alongside Botswana, Namibia, Eswatini, and Zambia, targeting affluent salaried and self-employed professionals. The Airport Branch launch represents the first physical materialisation of that strategy in Ghana.

Each private banking client is assigned a dedicated Personal Private Banker to handle investment decisions, financial planning, and day-to-day advisory needs. The bank also plans to issue exclusive signature Visa cards to private clients, which will unlock access to over 100 airport lounges worldwide through the Visa Travel Companion app.

Akweley Laryea, Head of Retail Banking at FNB Ghana, framed the launch as a commitment to anticipating client needs, saying the bank is driven by “determination to anticipate and deliver on the needs of those who trust us.”

The lounge launch positions FNB Ghana directly in competition with other premium banking offerings in the Accra market, at a time when several banks are intensifying their focus on wealth management and lifestyle banking for upper-income clients.