Absa Bank Ghana Offers Mauritius Trips in New Promo

Absa Bank Ghana has launched a three-month consumer promotion offering customers the chance to win fully paid international and local travel experiences, with draws supervised by the National Lottery Authority (NLA) to ensure transparency and regulatory compliance.

The Island Escape promotion runs from May 4 to July 31, 2026, and is open to all Absa customers. Three winners will receive all-expenses-paid trips for two to Mauritius, while nine others will win fully sponsored weekend stays at selected resort destinations across Ghana.

Entry is tied to everyday spending. Customers qualify by making transactions of a minimum GH¢350 using any Absa card, with each qualifying spend earning one draw entry. Additional entries accumulate for every multiple of GH¢350 spent during the promotion period. Transactions processed through Absa’s digital banking platforms also qualify, extending the reach of the campaign beyond branch and point-of-sale activity.

Monthly draws will be conducted under NLA supervision throughout the campaign period to select winners progressively rather than in a single end-of-promotion draw.

The promotion also carries a deliberate digital strategy. By making digital transactions eligible for entries, Absa is using the incentive structure to drive uptake of its electronic banking channels, aligning the campaign with broader industry and regulatory efforts to deepen cashless payment adoption in Ghana.

Charles Addo, Director for Personal and Private Banking at Absa Bank Ghana, described the initiative as part of the bank’s broader customer engagement focus, saying it offers “secure, convenient and rewarding ways for our customers to transact.”